Daily Horoscopes: March 29, 2019

The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn at 1:00 AM, finding us in a serious mood, and an emotionally intense energy is in the air as the moon meets Pluto at 7:35 AM. The moon connects with warrior planet Mars at 8:05 PM and enters logical air sign Aquarius at 9:46 PM. The moon in Aquarius can be cool and aloof, but it’s also a wonderful time to socialize, so connect with people who inspire you.



All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Capricorn finds you focused on your career and your life in public, Aries, and tonight brings a wonderful opportunity to network as the moon enters air sign Aquarius.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn for most of the day, finding you reflecting on your long-term plans. Your career and reputation are on your mind as the moon enters Aquarius tonight.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Capricorn for most of the day, finding you in an intense mood—deep transformations are taking place, and you’re ready for your next adventure as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius tonight.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Capricorn finds you focused on your relationships and things are feeling intense, especially as the moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules sex, death, and taxes.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in Capricorn for most of the day, encouraging you to get organized and complete your chores, Leo. The mood changes as the moon enters Aquarius and lights up the relationship sector of your chart tonight.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn for most of the day, finding you in a creatively inspired mood. Passion is also in the air, Virgo! The moon enters Aquarius tonight, reminding you not to forget about your responsibilities.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Capricorn for much of the day, finding you reflecting on the role tradition has in your life. Tonight, the mood shifts as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, inspiring you to party!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in Capricorn for most of the day, bringing plenty of communication your way, Scorpio. However, the moon enters Aquarius tonight, finding you in a private mood, craving time at home with family and loved ones.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in Capricorn for most of the day, inspiring you to reflect on your budget and to spend wisely. Tonight’s all about communication as the moon enters air sign Aquarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your sign for most of the day, encouraging you to put self care first. The moon enters Aquarius this evening, bringing your focus to your finances.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in Capricorn for most of the day, boosting your intuitive abilities. Tonight, the moon enters your sign, encouraging you to focus on self care and to sit with your emotions.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Capricorn for much of the day, inspiring you to network and be productive. However, the moon enters Aquarius tonight, encouraging you to slow down and relax.

