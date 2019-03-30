Daily Horoscopes: March 31, 2019

Action planet Mars enters air sign Gemini at 2:12 AM, finding us in a busy, networking mood. Mercury was retrograde nearly all month, but with Mars in Gemini now, conversations are moving forward quickly. The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter at 11:02 PM, and we’re in the mood to socialize.



All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars makes an exciting change today as it enters air sign Gemini, finding you moving swiftly, having exciting conversations, and making things happen! You’re in a curious mood, gathering information and answering important questions.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Action planet Mars enters Gemini today, revving up the financial sector of your chart and inspiring you to not just tackle issues concerning money, but ones concerning security and self-esteem in general.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Mars enters your sign today, Gemini! You’re feeling reinvigorated and excited to tackle your goals. People may find you to be more confrontational than usual, so keep that in mind. You’re certainly feeling more passionate!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Fiery, passionate Mars enters Gemini today and heats up a very private sector of your chart, Cancer. You may not be getting as much rest as you want, so keep your schedule light and flexible. Take a break if you can! Your intuition gets a big boost at this time.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Action planet Mars enters social butterfly Gemini today, making this an exciting time in your social life, Leo! You’re also feeling energized around politics. You’re a fantastic leader, and your skills are needed in your community.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Warrior planet Mars enters social Gemini today, Virgo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and making this a very effective time for you to negotiate with bosses and push ahead with your goals.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Action planet Mars enters fellow air sign Gemini today, making this an especially exciting time for you to travel or dive into your studies. The moon in Aquarius creates a playful energy around you today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your ruling planet Mars enters Gemini, heating up a very intense and passionate sector of your chart—this is hot for your love life, but things are also feeling intense on the financial front. It’s time to cut some ties and pay off some debts. Change has arrived.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Mars enters your opposite sign Gemini today, revving up the relationship sector of your chart, Sagittarius. This is an exciting time to meet people, and things are picking up in the relationships you’re in!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Warrior planet Mars enters Gemini, bringing you all the energy you need to tackle your to-do list and take on more work. This is a brilliant time to get organized, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Action planet Mars enters fellow air sign Gemini today, heating things up in the romance sector of your chart, Aquarius! You’re also inspired to create art, and are letting off steam by hitting up plenty of parties—enjoy!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

If things have been moving slowly at home, that will change as Mars enters Gemini today—you and your roommates will swiftly get renovations done, or if you’re looking to move, you’ll tackle everything on your to-do list.

