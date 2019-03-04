Daily Horoscopes: March 5, 2019

The moon in Aquarius connects with Uranus at 3:05 AM, bringing surprises before the moon enters dreamy water sign Pisces at 3:11 AM. Mercury retrograde begins today in Pisces at 1:19 PM! Watch out for delays and miscommunications. Check for your wallet, keys, and phone whenever you leave someplace, and focus on projects that were put on the back burner instead of starting new ones. Now’s the time to slow down! Mercury retrograde ends on March 28, so work with the energy, not against it—don’t force things to move along when it’s time to pause.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mercury retrograde begins in your sign today, Pisces! You’re rethinking many of the decisions and conversations you’ve had. If you’re able to take a break, do so—if not, focus on projects that were put on the back burner instead of starting news ones. Be patient with yourself and others—delays and miscommunications are happening!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Mercury retrograde begins in Pisces today, asking you to slow way down, Aries. You have so much rest to catch up on! Take some time alone. This Mercury retrograde can be very healing if you focus on self care. Don’t overthink miscommunications or delays, it’s too easy to get unduly paranoid at this time.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Mercury retrograde begins in Pisces this afternoon, finding you running into friends from your past. Watch out for miscommunications and delays. Take a break—Mercury wants you to slow down, not push forward. You have a lot of reflecting to do. Unplug and get offline for a bit, Taurus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Pisces today, asking you not to start new work projects and instead focus on ones that you’ve put on the back burner. Watch out for miscommunications in your public life. A previously missed opportunity may come back around. Double check who you’re texting before you hit send!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Mercury retrograde begins in fellow water sign Pisces today, Cancer, making this an especially tricky time for you in school and travel. Watch out for delays and miscommunications. Old news pops back up for you to take a second look at.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Mercury retrograde begins in Pisces today and serious topics are coming up for conversation. However, now is not the right time to make decisions or push forward. Just sit, listen, and feel it out. Confront a topic you’ve been putting off thinking about.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in your opposite sign Pisces today, finding you rethinking everything concerning your relationships. Your partners have some interesting things to tell you. Expect to run into people from your past.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Mercury retrograde in Pisces begins today, and your schedule is going to turn upside down—take advantage of the energy by taking some time off! Kick back with your favorite book or text your crush while delays take place.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Mercury retrograde begins in fellow water sign Pisces this afternoon, finding you running into plenty of past crushes and friends you used to party with. Watch out for delays and miscommunications!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Mercury retrograde begins in Pisces this afternoon, finding you in an especially nostalgic and sensitive mood. Take things slowly—this isn’t the time to plow ahead. You’re rethinking conversations you’ve had recently concerning your home and family.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mercury retrograde begins in Pisces, finding you in the midst of many confusing conversations. Nothing is making sense right now. Step away from the noise—take some time to think, and hold off on making important decisions.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mercury retrograde begins today in Pisces, and you need to be careful not to misplace your favorite things! But you may find something from the past. Make important financial decisions after the retrograde ends on the 28th.

