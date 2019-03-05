Daily Horoscopes: March 6, 2019

A fantastic change is taking place today: Uranus enters Taurus at 3:35 AM! Think back to May through November of 2018—surprises and transformations that took place then will come back to your life in a big way now. Uranus is the planet of change, but Taurus is not a sign that’s famous for flexibility, so this will be interesting. Expect the unexpected…and expect the word security to take on a new meaning for you. The moon in Pisces mingles with Mars at 6:26 AM, boosting our energy. The new moon in Pisces arrives at 11:04 AM and the moon meets Neptune at 11:48 AM—so much change is in the air—however, we may feel too daydreamy to notice! The moon connects with Saturn at 3:58 PM, reminding us of our boundaries, but the sun meets Neptune at 8:01 PM, which will find us tapping into a different realm than the one we usually navigate—magic is afoot!

All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Uranus enters Taurus today, bringing surprising news your way and encouraging you to explore new ways of thinking and communicating. There’s also a new moon in your sign, Pisces, which finds you embarking on a new journey of self discovery.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Uranus enters Taurus today, finding you reconsidering everything you thought you knew about security, self-worth, and money. The new moon in Pisces asks you to take time away from the world and retreat to a fantasy world of your own design. A nap is a great idea!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Uranus enters your sign today, Taurus! Astrologers call you stubborn, but this shift will find you making some major changes over the next few years. Today’s new moon in Pisces finds you connecting with a new social circle.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Uranus enters Taurus, bringing a big boost your psychic abilities—however, it’s crucial that you sort out your sleeping habits, Gemini. The new moon in Pisces begins a new cycle in your career and reputation today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Uranus enters Taurus today, creating a massive shift in your social life, Cancer. Expect to meet some eccentric people in the coming years! Today’s new moon in fellow water sign Pisces invites you on new journeys.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Uranus enters Taurus today, bringing a powerful change to your career or your public life. The new moon in Pisces finds you in a sensitive mood, but it’s a powerfully healing time to confront your fears.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Uranus enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, finding you embarking on a surprising journey, perhaps concerning school or travel. A new moon in your opposite sign Pisces arrives, bringing a fresh start in your relationships.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Uranus enters Taurus today, finding you experiencing a great amount of change—it’s time to face your fears. The new moon in Pisces encourages you to take on a fresh daily ritual that brings more peace to your life.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Uranus enters your opposite sign Taurus today, finding you entering a new phase in your life when it comes to relationships. Change is coming! The new moon in fellow water sign Pisces starts a new cycle in romance and creativity in your life.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Electric Uranus enters earth sign Taurus today, shaking things up at your day job. Changes to your schedule will take place. The new moon in Pisces starts a fresh journey concerning home and family for you.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Uranus enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, bringing exciting changes to your love life and in your creative endeavors. The new moon in Pisces brings a fresh start concerning communication.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your ruling planet Uranus enters Taurus today, bringing surprising changes on the home and family front. The new moon in Pisces brings a fresh start to your finances. New beginnings are here!

