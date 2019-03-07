Daily Horoscopes: March 8, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

The moon in fire sign Aries finds us in a bright and busy mood, and this morning it connects with sweet Venus at 7:29 AM, encouraging a cheerful energy.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s moon in Aries asks you to be brave when asking for what you want. You know what you’re worth! Listen to your intuition—it’s one of your greatest assets, and it’s especially activated as the moon connects with Venus early today.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to be kind to yourself. It’s a lovely day to connect with friends as the moon mingles with Venus, the planet of beauty and harmony.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aries finds you in a dreamy mood today, Taurus. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, reminding you to trust your intuition—even though Mercury retrograde is making things complicated!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Aries lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, Gemini, and it meets with lovely Venus to make this a fantastic day to connect with others.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s moon is in Aries lights up a very public sector of your chart, Cancer, and your reputation is buzzing as the moon meets with sweet Venus—rewards come your way!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you taking some risks and having exciting conversations. Just remember that Mercury is retrograde, and even though people are in a good mood, not every idea that’s shared today will stick.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aries asks that you be brave today, Virgo. The moon also connects with sweet Venus, bringing passionate energy your way. Intimacy is on your mind.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Libra, and good vibes flow as the moon meets with your ruling planet Venus—the mood is cooperative and cute!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aries finds you in a busy mood today, Scorpio. However, the moon’s connection with sweet Venus inspires you to slow down as you run your errands so you can enjoy the beauty around you.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, and it meets with sweet, sexy Venus to find you in an especially romantic and creatively inspired mood. Have fun, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a lovely day to energetically cleanse your home as the moon in Aries connects with love and beauty planet Venus. Connect with your loved ones, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Aries finds you in a chatty mood, Aquarius—just remember that Mercury is retrograde so you might change your mind later on! That said, easygoing vibes flow as the moon mingles with sweet Venus, which is currently in your sign—you’re feeling charming!

