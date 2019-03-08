Daily Horoscopes: March 9, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

The sun connects with Saturn at 2:10 AM, inspiring us to get organized, and we’re figuring out our limits as the moon in Aries clashes with Saturn at 3:44 AM. The moon also clashes with Pluto at 11:56 AM, so watch out for power struggles and jealousy! The moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 12:14 PM—being your best responsible self is the best way to work with today’s energy.



Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mercury is retrograde in your sign and you’re rethinking many decisions. You might have to break some promises—and though that can be difficult, it’s sometimes the smartest and kindest move. The sun’s connection with Saturn urges you to do whatever is most responsible today.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Mercury retrograde in Pisces has found you in a very sleepy mood, Aries—however, the sun connects with Saturn today, reminding you that you have work to do. Be your most responsible self!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The sun connects with Saturn today, finding us in a serious and focused mood. Mercury retrograde isn’t fantastic for communication; however, this is still a day to connect with your mentors and share ideas about issues that are important to you.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The sun’s connection with Saturn today finds you reflecting on your responsibility to the world: What do you owe others, Gemini, and what do they owe you? Mercury is retrograde, so don’t rush to find answers—instead, sit and reflect on questions that arise.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The sun and Saturn connect today, finding you having some very meaningful conversations about boundaries and rules. However, remember that Mercury is retrograde, so not every decision you make today will stick.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your ruling planet, the Sun, connects with Saturn today, helping you get focused and address some issues you may be avoiding. The moon in Aries finds you in a philosophical mood.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The sun connects with Saturn, Virgo, and today’s focus is all about team work. Miscommunications are in the air due to Mercury retrograde—however, Saturn’s serious energy encourages you and your partners to help each other out even if things are getting messy.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The sun and Saturn, the planet of responsibility, connect today, inspiring you to get organized at home and at work. This is tough, what with Mercury retrograde—however, you’re the sign of balance, Libra, and you can create harmony in even the most complicated situations.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The sun’s connection with Saturn offers solid assistance in communication today, even though things have been up in the air due to Mercury retrograde. Don’t make any important decisions yet, Scorpio, but be firm in requesting time to think things over.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The sun and Saturn connect today, asking you to be responsible about your money and energy. You’re wonderfully generous, Sagittarius, but right now, you have to focus on building your own wealth and security.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The sun connects with your ruling planet Saturn today, Capricorn, encouraging you to get focused. A disciplined energy is in the air, inspiring you to get work done.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun connects with Saturn, one of your ruling planets, today, urging you to reflect on your boundaries and make your limits known. Sometimes, we don’t know what’s right for us until we do some experimenting, and this might be one of those times—be cautious and trust your intuition, Aquarius.

What’s in the stars for you in March? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.