Daily Horoscopes: May 11, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!

The sun connects with taskmaster Saturn at 5:19 AM, inspiring responsible behavior. The moon in Leo clashes with the sun at 9:12 PM, encouraging us to make a change and take action. Be smart about your choices, connect with someone you look up to for advice.



Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Leo finds you getting cozy at home, but you’re also ready to step out and take on leadership roles in big ways, out in the world. The sun and Saturn connect, inspiring you to travel and take on new learning experiences.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Leo finds you in an especially chatty mood today, Gemini, and a lot of powerful emotions are brewing in your heart. The sun and Saturn connect, giving you the strength you need to set limits and boundaries.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in luxurious Leo lights up the financial sector of your chart today, Cancer. You’re also having serious conversations about commitments and boundaries in your relationships today as the sun connects with Saturn.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, asking you to sit with your feelings. Supportive energy flows at work as the sun connects with Saturn—it’s a wonderful day to get organized.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Leo finds your intuition especially sharp today, Virgo! The sun connects with Saturn, creating a supportive energy in your love life and creative endeavors—but the vibe isn’t so much cuddly as it is about discussing boundaries and plans.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re in a fun mood thanks to the moon in fire sign Leo—however, you’re also sitting with some powerful emotions today, which you’re ready to work through as the sun and Saturn make a harmonious connection.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career, and it’s a powerful day for connecting and having important conversations as the sun connects with the planet of structure, Saturn.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine. The sun and Saturn connect, creating a supportive energy at work and in your finances.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Leo finds you sitting with some deep, passionate emotions. You’re ready to talk about your needs and limits as the sun connects with your ruling planet Saturn today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! You’re tapping into your inner strength and sense of stability as the sun connects with Saturn. Trust your intuition!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Leo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your routines and rituals, and it’s a fantastic day to make plans, especially with the sun making a harmonious connection with taskmaster Saturn.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, finding you in a fun and flirtatious mood—but you’re also hard at work, and productive energy flows as the sun connects with Saturn.



What’s in the stars for you in May? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.