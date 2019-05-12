Daily Horoscopes: May 13, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!

The moon in Virgo harmonizes with Mercury at 10:48 AM, encouraging communication, but watch out for confusion as the moon opposes Neptune at 7:15 PM. The moon connects with Saturn at 10:39 PM, creating a supportive energy, before the sun connects with Pluto at 11:04 PM, bringing a big boost in confidence—we’re feeling powerful!

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a romantic, idealistic mood. You’re eager to set a plan this evening and get moving on your adventures.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Virgo illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, and you’re feeling emotionally connected, even though you’re having some confusion about your goals. Take it slow and sit with your feelings.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Virgo lights up the communication sector of your chart today, but some confusing feelings may cloud the atmosphere. Tonight, you’re ready to discuss some serious issues.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Virgo finds you reflecting on money and themes concerning self-worth. It’s a productive day, so long as you don’t get too lost looking for answers people can’t give you yet.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! Make time to pamper yourself. Some confusion flows in your relationships today, but passion is still in the air—stay flexible!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Virgo encourages you to catch up on rest and quality time alone. Confusion at work creates frustration today, but you’re also getting grounded and clear on your needs and boundaries.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Virgo finds you in the mood to network today, Scorpio, but confusing energy flows in your social life. Tonight, you get clear on what to communicate and a transformative conversation takes place.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on your career and reputation, Sagittarius, but you’re also in a nostalgic mood today. Tonight, you get focused on finances and security.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, inspiring you to look at the big picture, Capricorn. Watch out for confusing communication—you’ll get the information you need tonight.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in Virgo today, finding you in an intense mood. Watch out for confusion concerning money. Trust your intuition; it’s especially sharp this evening!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your opposite sign Virgo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, Pisces. Some confusion is in the air, but powerful connections are formed this evening.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in thoughtful earth sign Virgo today, and while you’re focused on getting organized, you’d be wise to take it slow and not pressure yourself to be perfect.

