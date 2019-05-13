Daily Horoscopes: May 14, 2019

Can’t get enough of your VICE horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!



The moon in Virgo clashes with Jupiter at 2:32 AM and connects with Pluto at 3:11 AM, stirring up big emotions, but the moon connects with the sun at 3:30 AM, and we know which way we want to go. Venus connects with Mars at 9:58 AM, making for a light and social mood today—just watch out for tempers or impulsive behavior as the moon clashes with Mars at 1:19 PM. The moon enters intellectual air sign Libra at 2:51 PM.



All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus connects with action planet Mars, boosting your intuition and finding you eager to get things moving. The moon enters Libra this afternoon, inspiring you to get organized.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in a flirtatious mood—but first, Venus connects with Mars, creating a fun and busy energy in your social life!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Libra and lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Cancer, and your intuition is especially sharp as Venus connects with Mars.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters air sign Libra today, activating the communication sector of your chart, and indeed, it’s an especially social day as Venus and Mars connect, finding you networking and exploring new opportunities.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Venus and Mars mingle in the sky, creating a dynamic energy, and the moon enters Libra, illuminating the financial sector of your chart. You’re ready to make things happen, Virgo!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus connects with warrior planet Mars today, finding you in a flirtatious and social mood, and the moon enters your sign, encouraging you to nurture yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Venus connects with your ruling planet Mars today, creating a dynamic energy, but the moon enters Libra, lighting up a very private sector of your chart and encouraging you to catch up on rest.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Libra, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your friendships, and with Venus and Mars dancing in the sky, it’s a perfect time to network and enjoy yourself!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Venus and Mars connect, finding you in a busy, social mood. The moon enters Libra and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career. Things are moving, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Venus and Mars connect, creating a dynamic energy for communication—and it’s a wonderful time to flirt! The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring you to think about the big picture.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Venus and Mars connect and the atmosphere is creative—a dynamic energy flows. What do you want, Pisces? It’s time to go for it! The moon enters Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules intimacy.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Seductive Venus connects with your ruling planet Mars, making for a flirtatious day! Plus, the moon enters your opposite sign Libra, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, Aries!

