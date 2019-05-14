Daily Horoscopes: May 15, 2019

Can’t get enough of your VICE horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!

The moon is in gentle, charismatic air sign Libra, and sweet, lovely Venus enters sensual earth sign Taurus at 5:46 AM—how romantic! Empathetic energy flows as Mercury connects with Neptune at 9:21 PM. Action planet Mars enters protective water sign Cancer at 11:10 PM, finding us making moves cautiously but tenaciously.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus enters your sign today, and you’re feeling especially cute! Mercury and Neptune make a dreamy connection, finding you connecting with friends. Mars enters Cancer and you have some things to get off your chest.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Venus enters Taurus today, finding you craving quiet time to tap into your senses. You’re in an especially creative mood as your ruling planet Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune. Mars enters Cancer, firing up the financial sector of your chart!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Venus enters Taurus, bringing good vibes to your social life, Cancer! Inspiring conversations flow as chatty Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune. Action planet Mars enters your sign, boosting your energy and finding you a bit more confrontational than usual.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Venus enters Taurus, bringing blessings to your career and reputation. Creative energy flows as chatty Mercury connects with Neptune, the planet of fantasy. Action planet Mars enters intuitive Cancer, finding you restless—your inner voice needs you to listen, dear Leo!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Venus enters fellow earth sign Taurus, finding you in an optimistic mood, Virgo. Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Neptune, creating a gentle atmosphere for communicating with your partners. Mars enters Cancer, lighting up the social sector of your chart.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus enters sensual Taurus, lighting up the intimacy sector of your chart. Chatty Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune to help you smooth things over. Mars enters Cancer, energizing the sector of your chart that rules your career.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Venus enters your opposite sign Taurus today, bringing good vibes to your relationships, Scorpio! Communication planet Mercury connects with Neptune, creating a lovely atmosphere for a heart-to-heart. Action planet Mars enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring you to go on an adventure.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Venus enters Taurus, inspiring you to beautify your everyday spaces and get a spa treatment. Mercury connects with Neptune to create a gentle energy for communication. Mars enters Cancer, igniting the sector of your chart that rules sex, intimacy, and shared resources.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Venus enters fellow earth sign Taurus, bringing you romance and a boost in creativity, Capricorn! Mercury connects with Neptune and flirtatious conversations come your way. Mars enters your opposite sign Cancer, revving things up in your relationships.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Venus enters Taurus, bringing you lovely energy at home, and gentle communication flows as Mercury connects with Neptune. Creative problem solving takes place. Mars enters Cancer, inspiring you to get organized.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Venus enters down-to-earth Taurus, creating a lovely energy for communication. Chatty Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune, making for a sweet vibe for connecting. Mars enters fellow water sign Cancer, finding you eager to party.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Venus enters Taurus and you’re craving security, Aries. Your intuition is strong, and you’re tapping into your sensitive side as Mercury connects with Neptune. Your ruling planet Mars enters Cancer, finding you focused on issues concerning your home and private life.

What’s in the stars for you in May? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.