Daily Horoscopes: May 16, 2019

Can’t get enough of your VICE horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!

The moon in Libra clashes with Saturn at 1:00 AM, then connects with Jupiter at 4:39 AM, and squares off with Pluto at 5:37 AM, making for a busy emotional atmosphere—and emotions become especially intense as the moon enters Scorpio at 5:26 PM. The moon connects with Mars at 6:18 PM, finding us in an energized mood, and we’re having serious conversations, thanks to Mercury’s connection with Saturn at 7:09 PM. This energy can be cold, but it’s fantastic for getting focused. The moon opposes Venus at 8:47 PM, and we’re deeply aware of our desires.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Taurus! Serious conversations take place as Mercury connects with Saturn.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Scorpio, inspiring you to kick a bad habit—change is good! Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Saturn, helping you sort out boundaries and make plans for the future.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, finding you in a passionate and flirtatious mood, eager to have a good time and enjoy yourself! But an important conversation in your relationships arrives as Mercury connects with Saturn.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Scorpio today, finding you in a private mood, wanting to spend time at home and with family. Mercury and Saturn connect, bringing an important conversation about your career and daily routine.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Scorpio and lights up the communication sector of your chart, plus, your ruling planet Mercury connects with Saturn, finding you having serious conversations about responsibility.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the financial sector of your chart—but it’s not just money you have on your mind, but security in general, and conversations about emotionally tender themes are had as Mercury connects with Saturn.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio, encouraging you to focus on self care. This means sitting with your emotions and not trying to “fix” everything—just feel! Mercury and Saturn connect, creating a focused energy for communication in your relationships.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Scorpio and finds you eager to catch up on rest and time alone, Sagittarius. Mercury connects with Pluto, finding you having important conversations about time and money.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Scorpio and lights up the friendship sector of your chart, and important conversations take place as communication planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your focus turns to your career and life in public as the moon enters Scorpio. Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn and finds you having important conversations about emotionally charged topics.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, asking you to keep an open mind as serious conversations take place thanks to Mercury’s connection with Saturn.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters brooding water sign Scorpio, finding you in an intense mood. Important conversations about cash and your career arrive as Mercury connects with Pluto.

What’s in the stars for you in May? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.