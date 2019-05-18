Daily Horoscopes: May 19, 2019

The moon is in adventurous fire sign Sagittarius today, inspiring us to learn something new. The mood is optimistic after a big emotional release took place during yesterday’s potent full moon in mysterious Scorpio. Luck is in the air, so put yourself out there to make the most of it!



Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re in a contemplative mood today, Taurus, as the moon moves through philosophical Sagittarius. Amazing changes are taking place. Flexibility isn’t always easy for you, but it can pay off in amazing ways.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Being that you are symbolized by the twins, Gemini, themes like communication and partnership have always been important to you. You’re exploring issues concerning connection on a deep level today as the moon moves through Sagittarius.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You have a reputation for being a homebody, Cancer, but little do people know that you have maps in your study of all the places you want to travel. You might enjoy your home, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have adventures! Today’s moon in Sagittarius helps you get organized for your next journey.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, finding you in a flirtatious and creatively inspired mood, Leo. The energy is easy, open, and free-flowing today after an emotionally turbulent full moon in Scorpio. Have a great time!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Sagittarius inspires you to connect with your home and family today, Virgo. It’s a lovely time to energetically cleanse your living space. You feel best in uncluttered environments, so clear things out today!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication is majorly important to you, Libra, being that you’re an air sign associated with partnership. Today’s moon in Sagittarius opens up the lines of communication, bringing news your way.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, and an energy of abundance is flowing, dear Scorpio. Some fortunate events are on the way. Do you believe in luck? Perhaps it’s just your boost in confidence that’s charming the world to invest in you!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius, inspiring you to focus on self care: Go for a walk, plan your next journey, or treat yourself to a delish meal with friends you love. Your heart has needs—meet those needs!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, illuminating a very private sector of your chart, Capricorn. Slow down today and get some rest. It’s a wonderful time to connect with your inner voice.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fire sign Sagittarius today, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart, Aquarius. It’s a wonderful time to network—exciting connections are taking place!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and your reputation. Amazing opportunities are coming your way, so put yourself out there!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, inspiring you to travel, Aries! New opportunities are coming your way, so stay open-minded. Closing yourself off will find you missing out on exciting journeys.

