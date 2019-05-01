Daily Horoscopes: May 2, 2019

The moon in Aries meets Venus at 10:39 AM, finding us in a flirtatious mood—but Mercury clashes with Pluto at 5:49 PM, bringing up some very intense conversations. The moon clashes with Saturn at 10:16 PM, finding us coming up against blocks. Mercury connects with Jupiter at 11:59 PM—big ideas are born, but if something sounds too good to be true, trust your gut.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Mercury clashes with Pluto, bringing intense conversations your way. This is a powerful time to work through your emotions, thanks to Mercury’s connection with lucky Jupiter.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Pluto, stirring up intense emotional conversations; however, the lines of communication are open and receptive as Mercury connects with abundant Jupiter.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Mercury clashes with power planet Pluto, stirring up revealing and intense issues in your relationships. However, Mercury also connects with lucky Jupiter, keeping you in a productive mood.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Communication planet Mercury stirs up intense conversations as it clashes with Pluto. A change of plans may be necessary, but optimistic vibes also flow as Mercury connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing good vibes your way.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Pluto, stirring up drama in your love life and finding you diving deeper into intimacy and creativity. Mercury connects with Jupiter, opening up the energy at home and encouraging you to talk about your feelings.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication planet Mercury clashes with Pluto and connects with Jupiter, stirring up intense conversations concerning your home, family, and private life—but an open-minded energy is also in the air. It’s a good day to connect with your partners, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Pluto, revealing important information. It’s a powerful time for research—put it to good use at work rather than lurking on an ex’s social media. Mercury also connects with Jupiter, creating an easy energy at work and in your finances.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury shares intriguing information with Pluto concerning your finances, but watch out for shady behavior and keep things transparent. Mercury also connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing luck, love, and fun your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Tense but potentially transformative conversations take place at home thanks to Mercury’s clash with Pluto. This is also a powerful time for meditation and dream work, or to talk about your feelings, thanks to Mercury’s connection with Jupiter.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Secrets are shared as Mercury clashes with Pluto. You’re also needing some time to yourself, Aquarius. Watch out for power struggles. That said, easy energy flows in your social life as Mercury connects with lucky Jupiter.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Intense conversations in your social life and concerning your finances (or your values) pop up as Mercury squares off with Pluto. But Mercury also connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, which bodes well for your career—exciting plans and talks are had!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Communication planet Mercury clashes with Pluto, bringing important conversations about career your way, but be careful not to get into a power struggle. Mercury connects with Jupiter, encouraging an open-minded atmosphere and bringing opportunities your way.

