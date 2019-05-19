Daily Horoscopes: May 20, 2019

The moon in fire sign Sagittarius clashes with Neptune at 6:32 AM, creating a haze early in the day—but cheerful energy flows as the moon meets lucky Jupiter at 1:05 PM. Anything is possible…but you still have to stay realistic!



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in Sagittarius, encouraging you to be brave as you sit with some difficult emotions. Confusion is in the air, but you don’t have to figure it all out today.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Gemini. It clashes with Neptune, finding you feeling confused, but it also meets with Jupiter, reminding you that open communication solves most things.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, inspiring you to get organized—but watch out for a bit of laziness as it clashes with Neptune, and don’t overbook yourself when it meets with Jupiter this afternoon! It’s all about balance.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, finding you in a flirtatious mood, Leo! Just watch out for some confusion as the moon squares off with Neptune. Inspiration flows as the moon meets Jupiter this afternoon.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, inspiring you to focus on your home and family life, Virgo. Just watch out for a tinge of nostalgia as it clashes with Neptune and meets with Jupiter this afternoon. It’s a sensitive time, but a powerful one for connecting with the people you’re closest to.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, illuminating the communication sector of you chart, Libra. Just watch out for miscommunications as it clashes with Neptune—don’t worry too much, though; communication opens up as the moons meets with Jupiter this afternoon.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, finding you focused on finances, Scorpio. And though abundance is in the air thanks to the moon’s aspect with Jupiter, it first clashes with Neptune, asking you not to place any bets.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius! It clashes with Neptune, finding you in a sensitive mood, but meets with your ruling planet Jupiter later on, finding you feeling inspired and adventurous. You’re ready for new experiences! Just don’t rush off and forget your keys and wallet.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, asking you to slow down, dear Capricorn. It clashes with Neptune, creating communication mishaps, but meets with Jupiter, boosting your intuition. Catch up on rest!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, finding you in the mood to connect with friends, Aquarius. Just watch out for confusion as it clashes with Neptune, especially when it comes to money or value. The moon meets with Jupiter later on, creating an optimistic atmosphere.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, and you’re reflecting on your career, dear Pisces. It clashes with your ruling planet Neptune, and you’re wondering how you want to be perceived. The moons meets with Jupiter later on, bringing exciting opportunities your way.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, inspiring you to embark on a new adventure, Aries…that is, if you’re not too sleepy as the moon clashes with with Neptune! Later on, the moon meets jovial Jupiter, bringing exciting opportunities your way.

What’s in the stars for you in May? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.