Daily Horoscopes: May 21, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon enters grounded earth sign Capricorn at 3:56 AM, but the mood is light and airy despite the sense of responsibility Capricorn imparts—because Gemini season begins at 3:59 AM! Communication planet Mercury also enters Gemini at 6:52 AM, inspiring flexibility and curiosity. The sun and Mercury meet at 9:07 AM, bringing us important information. The moon opposes Mars at 10:35 AM, so watch out for tempers! The moon connects with Uranus at 11:43 AM, inspiring us to make a change, and then connects with Venus at 6:58 PM, creating an affectionate atmosphere.



Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Capricorn, finding you in an emotional mood as the start of your season arrives. As the sun shines in your sign, you feel revitalized, and your ruling planet Mercury enters your sign today, too, meeting with the sun and helping you connect with your truest self. Enjoy, dear Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, Cancer. Gemini season begins, and you need to catch up on rest. Mercury enters Gemini and meets the sun, boosting your intuition.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Capricorn, asking you to get organized, even though Gemini season is here and you just want to socialize! Mercury also enters Gemini today, inspiring you to network. Important ideas arrive as Mercury meets the sun.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, finding you a flirtatious mood, dear Virgo. Gemini season is here and the sun is lighting up the career sector of you chart. Mercury also enters Gemini and meets the sun, bringing an important meeting your way.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Capricorn and finds you reflecting on your home and family life. The sun and Mercury enter and meet in fellow air sign Gemini today, too, marking the beginning of an exciting new journey. Travel and learning are in store, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, Scorpio. The sun and Mercury enter and meet in curious air sign Gemini, finding you deep in thought about serious issues including sex, shared resources, and grief.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Capricorn, illuminating the financial sector of your chart, Sagittarius—but your focus is also on your relationships today, thanks to the sun and Mercury entering and meeting in air sign Gemini.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn, asking you to focus on self care. The sun and Mercury also enter Gemini today, inspiring you to get organized. As the sun and Mercury meet, important plans are made.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to catch up on rest, even though Gemini season is here, which means you’re ready to party! Mercury also enters Gemini today and meets the sun, bringing information about a crush or creative project.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Capricorn today, finding you reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future. The sun and Mercury enter and meet in Gemini, activating a very private sector of your chart and bringing your focus to your home, family, and private life.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Capricorn, finding you focused on your career. Gemini season is here, which is a busy and social time of year for you, Aries! Mercury enters Gemini and meets the sun, boosting mental acuity and bringing information your way. Stay flexible, and don’t be a know-it-all!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, inspiring you to think about the big picture. Gemini season is here, and Mercury enters Gemini and meets the sun, finding your focus shifting to finances and self-worth.

What’s in the stars for you in May? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.