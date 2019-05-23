Daily Horoscopes: May 24, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon in intellectual air sign Aquarius connects with chatty Mercury at 2:01 AM, and we’re in a talkative mood—but the moon clashes with Venus at 12:17 PM, finding us feeling sensitive. What does your heart desire?

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Aquarius inspires you to break out of your usual routine, and you’re in a chatty mood as it connects with Mercury—but watch out for tricky emotions as it clashes with Venus. Don’t bottle your emotions, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a sensitive mood, but it’s a good time to journal and share your emotions as the moon connects with Mercury. The moon clashes with Venus today, too, so reflect on your social life, dear crab.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the relationship sector of your chart, Leo, and communication flows as the moon connects with Mercury. The moon also clashes with Venus—are you clear on what you want?

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals today, and the energy is productive as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury. Keep an open mind as the moon clashes with Venus.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity—exciting! A social energy flows as the moon connects with Mercury, and your desires are front and center in your mind as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Venus.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a private mood, but it’s a wonderful time to meditate and connect with your inner voice as the moon connects with Mercury. The moon also clashes with Venus—you want what you want when you want it, but you know you have to make adjustments sometimes, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a chatty mood today, especially as it connects with Mercury to boost communication in your relationships. The moon also clashes with Venus, and you’re reconsidering your desires, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aquarius finds you focused on money today, Capricorn, and a productive energy flows as the moon connects with communication planet Mercury. The moon also clashes with Venus, putting you in the mood to flirt.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Today is all about self care as the moon is in your sign, Aquarius. It’s also a good time to discuss things, thanks to the moon’s connection with Mercury. The moon clashes with Venus, and you’re reflecting on your desires.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aquarius asks you to take it slow today, Pisces. The moon connects with Mercury, encouraging you to journal about your emotions. Your intuition is flowing. The moon clashes with Venus, and you’re looking for affection, too—send a sweet message!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the friendship and community sector of your chart today, Aries. Communication flows easily as the moon connects with Mercury, and you’re in the mood for love and luxury as the moon clashes with Venus.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation today, Taurus. It’s a productive time as the moon connects with Mercury. You’re getting very clear on your desires as the moon clashes with Venus.

What’s in the stars for you in May? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.