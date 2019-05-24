Daily Horoscopes: May 25, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Aquarius connects with lucky Jupiter at 8:51 AM, creating a jovial and harmonious energy. It’s a wonderful time to network and share ideas. What’s your vision for the future? Visualize it now, to help you manifest it later.



Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine, Gemini. Inspiring conversations flow as the moon connects with Jupiter—exciting opportunities are here!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a sensitive mood, Cancer, but it’s a powerful time for transformation. Changes are made and possibilities open up as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Leo, and it’s a brilliant time to connect with your partners thanks to the moon’s connection with lucky planet Jupiter.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a busy mood today, Virgo, and you’re tackling your to-do list. The moon connects with Jupiter, and while you feel like you have so much to do, the energy is also conducive toward getting it done.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in fellow air sign Aquarius finds you in the mood to make art, flirt, and party! Exciting news arrives as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in a private mood today, Scorpio, but productive energy flows when it comes to money and other everyday needs concerning security, thanks to the moon’s connection with Jupiter.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a chatty mood today thanks to the moon in Aquarius, and lucky energy flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter. It’s a great day to network and collect information, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your finances and self-esteem, Capricorn, and abundance flows easily as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius! Nurture yourself by connecting with your breath, reading something inspiring, or calling a friend. You’re growing in amazing ways, and luck is on your side as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aquarius asks you to slow down today, Pisces. Your intuition and imagination are especially strong as the moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in an amicable mood and it’s a fantastic day to network, Aries. Your social circle grows as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career today, Taurus, and luck is in the air concerning your public life as the moon connects with Jupiter.

What’s in the stars for you in May? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.