Daily Horoscopes: May 26, 2019

The moon enters creative water sign Pisces at 2:08 AM and connects with electric Uranus at 11:01 AM, bringing surprises. The moon clashes with the sun at 12:34 PM—is it time for a change in direction? The moon connects with Mars at 4:07 PM, bringing a boost in energy.



All times EST.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, Gemini, and you’re making exciting and unexpected moves in the realm of career and money.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, finding you in an adventurous mood, Cancer. You’re connecting with exciting people today—just make sure you don’t overextend yourself!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters sensitive water sign Pisces today, and you’re feeling it, dear Leo! Intimacy is on your mind. You’re in a social mood, but you’re also trying to figure out how to make space for the emotions that are bubbling to the surface. Take it slow.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Pisces and illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, Virgo! Exciting opportunities to travel come your way, and it’s an exciting time to network. You’re taking time to consider your goals now, too.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Pisces and finds you busy managing your to-do list, Libra. You have plenty of energy to get things done today and some surprising emotional shifts are taking place. Keep an open mind—and an open schedule—and don’t overbook yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, finding you in a creatively inspired and romantic mood, Scorpio! You’re eager to have fun, and surprises are in the air—but some sensitive emotions pop up, too, so it’s important that you’re gentle with yourself.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Pisces, finding you focused on issues at home, Sagittarius. Surprises pop up today, and your relationships are also in focus. Get clear on your boundaries, and be sure to express them!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Pisces, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, Capricorn. It’s an exciting day to connect and create, but be flexible with your schedule. A new way to plan your day may just work out better for you.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Pisces and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your finances and, on an emotional level, security and self-worth. A celebratory and exciting energy flows—just watch out for surprises that pop up at home.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters your sign today Pisces! Make time to nurture yourself by setting some boundaries or spending time by the ocean. Exciting conversations come your way, but you have to get clear around your limits first.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Pisces, asking you to slow down and catch up on rest, Aries—even though you’re energized to plow forward and make changes. Keep your plans flexible; surprises are in the air.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Pisces and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future, Taurus. You’re ready to make some exciting changes—just make some adjustments to your budget first!

