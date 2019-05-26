Daily Horoscopes: May 27, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon in dreamy Pisces clashes with logical Mercury at 4:07 AM, urging us to make decisions. It then connects with sweet Venus at 7:52 AM, and easy vibes flow. The moon meets Neptune, the planet of illusion, at 3:40 PM to boost our imaginations before connecting with serious Saturn at 6:22 PM to encourage structure. The moon clashes with Jupiter at 8:54 PM, stirring up big emotions.

All times EST.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and conversations about your next moves arrive as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Mercury.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and exploration. A solid conversation arrives as the moon connects with serious Saturn.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in Pisces, finding you in a sensitive mood, Leo, and intimacy is a big topic for you today. Romantic energy flows, but don’t get so lost in someone else’s world that you forget about your own needs.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Pisces today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, Virgo, and important conversations take place as it clashes with your ruling planet Mercury.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Pisces today and it clashes with Mercury, challenging you to get organized and make some changes. The moon also connects with your ruling planet Venus, helping you smooth some awkward things over.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in a romantic mood, Scorpio. Emotions are discussed as the moon clashes with Mercury, and a dreamy atmosphere flows as the moon meets Neptune.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in Pisces today, finding you in a nostalgic mood, Sagittarius. There’s a lot going on and you’re feeling sensitive. As the moon clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, embrace your big emotions, rather than ignoring them. Change is coming soon.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Pisces today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, Capricorn, and it connects with your ruling planet Saturn, inspiring you to reflect on the structures and boundaries in your life.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in Pisces today and the vibe is all about abundance, dear Aquarius. The moon connects with Saturn today, too—listen to your intuition when it comes to taking time to step back, set limits, or take a break.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces! It also meets your ruling planet Neptune and clashes with your other ruling planet, Jupiter—trust your intuition, but challenge yourself to take a risk.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in Pisces today, asking you to catch up on rest, dear Aries. Your intuition is especially active as the moon clashes with Jupiter, and you’re wondering about your goals and beliefs. A busy energy is in the air, but you need to take it slow.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in creative water sign Pisces today and you’re dreaming up big ideas, Taurus. You’re eager to connect with friends and in a charming mood as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus.

