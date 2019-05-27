Daily Horoscopes: May 28, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in creative water sign Pisces connects with Pluto, the planet of transformation, at 12:21 AM—are you ready to make a change? The moon enters bold fire sign Aries at 2:32 PM, inspiring us to take charge and be brave as we begin new journeys.

All times EST.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fire sign Aries and ignites an inspiring sector of your chart, finding you looking toward the future. It’s a great day to network and spend time with friends, dear Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Aries, a pioneering fire sign, and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. You’re a cautious person, Cancer, but you also know when the time is right to make your move…is it time, dear crab?

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring you to branch out, dear Leo. Dream up some travel plans and spend time with people who inspire you. You’re craving new experiences.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Aries and illuminates a very sensitive sector of your chart today, Virgo, bringing your focus to intimacy and complicated emotional issues like money or grief. The moon in Aries encourages you to be brave as you sit with your emotions.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters your opposite sign Aries, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart today, Libra. You crave excitement in partnerships, and you love connecting with people who are brave and decisive. Reflect on your relationships today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Aries today, inspiring you to get to work, Scorpio. It’s a wonderful day to get organized and put together a to-do list. It’s time to put your plotting and planning into action.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you feeling flirtatious, creatively inspired, and ready to celebrate! Aries energy is spontaneous, and you’re in an optimistic and fun-loving mood.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Aries and lights up the home and family sector of your chart, Capricorn. It’s a wonderful time to energetically cleanse your home. Aries is associated with the fire element, so bring some warmth into your household with a scented candle or even a hot meal.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Aries and lights up the communication sector of your chart. Be brave and speak what’s on your mind, Aquarius—the pace of Aries energy is quick, and things are moving fast!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Aries and lights up the sector of your chart that rules finances and on an emotional level, your sense of self-worth. Connect with a friend who can give you a good pep talk today, Pisces.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters your sign today, Aries! Make time to sit with your emotions. You can be impulsive, but it’s not because you’re careless, it’s because you’re in touch with your desires and ready to act on them. Be brave today!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to take some time to yourself. Aries energy is fast-paced, but taking things slow and catching up on rest is what you’re all about today, Taurus.

