Daily Horoscopes: May 29, 2019

The moon in fire sign Aries connects with the sun at 5:52 AM, boosting our confidence—but watch out for short tempers as the moon clashes with Mars at 7:30 AM. Messenger Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusion, at 9:23 PM, so be careful of miscommunication. Keep your plans flexible and catch up on rest!

All times EST.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Aries today, inspiring you to connect with friends, Gemini. However, your ruling planet Mercury squares off with Neptune, creating a confusing atmosphere. Your imagination is running free, but now isn’t the time to try to set your ideas in stone.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Aries, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your reputation—what do you want to be known for, Cancer? Actions speak louder than words, but today, words are especially confusing as Mercury clashes with Neptune.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries, finding you in an adventurous mood—however, Mercury clashes with Neptune, and not everything feels so clear. Confusing emotions come up, but it’s time for a change in perspective. What do you believe in, Leo?

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Aries today, and you’re in a sensitive mood as your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Neptune, stirring up confusing conversations, especially in your relationships. Your imagination is wonderful, but don’t get seduced by your paranoid ideas.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, bringing your focus to your relationships, Libra. Mercury squares off with Neptune, asking you to take it slow; there’s a lazy energy around communication and making plans.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aries inspires you to get plenty of work done today, Scorpio. However, watch out for communication issues as Mercury clashes with the planet of fantasy and delusion, Neptune.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood, Sagittarius. However, the atmosphere is misty as Mercury clashes with Neptune—don’t romanticize the past.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Aries, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, and you’re in a nostalgic mood, Capricorn. Slow down today—communication planet Mercury squares off with hazy Neptune, so spend time day dreaming instead of making sold plans.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Aries finds you in a chatty mood—however, this is a confusing day for communication, due to Mercury’s clash with Neptune. It’s a tricky time to sort out responsibilities or commitments, so take things slow.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aries lights up the financial sector of your chart, and security is on your mind, Pisces. Things are feeling up in the air as Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Neptune. Take it slow; it’s not the right time to make firm plans.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, so make time for self care. Right now, this might mean giving yourself space to be the spontaneous person you truly are. Mercury squares off with Neptune and logic is thrown out the window; it’s all about intuition right now.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in Aries today, asking you to take some time for yourself, Taurus. Communication is tricky as Mercury clashes with Neptune, especially when it comes to making plans or discussing money. Take it slow and get some rest.

