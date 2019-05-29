Daily Horoscopes: May 30, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The moon in Aries connects with chatty Mercury at 4:03 AM and clashes with taskmaster Saturn at 5:16 AM. The moon connects with jovial Jupiter at 7:21 AM, bringing a dash of luck. The moon squares off with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, at 11:08 AM, stirring up intense emotions—watch out for jealousy. Sweet Venus connects with mystical Neptune at 12:51 PM, creating a dreamy and romantic atmosphere. Mercury opposes Jupiter at 11:12 PM, whipping up plenty of exciting and inspiring conversations—but don’t make promises you can’t keep! The mood is highly idealistic today.



All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Aries, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future. Venus connects with Neptune, creating a whimsical atmosphere. Creative energy flows! Communication is busy as your ruling planet Mercury opposes Jupiter. Try to stay grounded today, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Aries, inspiring you to reflect on your career, your goals, and the concept of reward. Venus connects with Neptune, creating a magical atmosphere for connecting with others. Mercury opposes Jupiter, bringing a big boost to your intuition, dear Cancer. Lots of plans are dreamed up.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring you to break out of your usual routine, dear Leo. Venus connects with Neptune and a romantic energy flows! Mercury opposes Jupiter, bringing plenty of discussions about your social life.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Aries, finding you reflecting on sensitive topics today, dear Virgo. It’s a dreamy day in your relationships as sweet Venus connects with mystical Neptune. Mercury opposes Jupiter, stirring up lots of conversation that impacts your private and public lives.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Aries, finding you focused on your relationships, and Venus connects with Neptune, helping you smooth over a rocky situation. Mercury opposes Jupiter, bringing big ideas and lots of messages your way, dear Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in Aries, boosting your energy and helping you tackle your to-do list. Venus connects with Neptune, creating a dreamy atmosphere for love and creativity. Mercury opposes Jupiter, bringing big conversations about cash.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries, and you’re in the mood to celebrate, Sagittarius! Venus connects with Neptune and Mercury opposes Jupiter: Romance is in the air, and plenty of banter takes place. Big promises are made, but stay realistic.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Aries, finding you focused on issues at home, dear Capricorn. However, you’re also in a social, flirtatious mood as Venus connects with Neptune. Mercury opposes Jupiter—don’t over-book yourself!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in Aries illuminating the communication sector of your chart today, Aquarius. Venus connects with Neptune, creating a dreamy atmosphere. Mercury opposes Jupiter, stirring up fun and drama in your social life!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Aries, and you’re focused on money and security, dear Pisces—but you’re in a flirtatious mood, too, thanks to sexy Venus connecting with your ruling planet Neptune. Mercury opposes your other ruling planet, Jupiter, stirring up big conversations that affect both your private and public lives.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, and Venus connects with Neptune, inspiring you to treat yourself! Communication planet Mercury opposes Jupiter, bringing big ideas and lots of news your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in Aries, boosting your intuitive abilities, dear Taurus. Your ruling planet Venus connects with Neptune, creating a magical energy as communication planet Mercury opposes Jupiter, bringing plenty of movement and conversation to your life today.

