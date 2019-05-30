Daily Horoscopes: May 31, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus at 12:43 AM, but expect shake-ups as the moon meets Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, at 9:26 AM. Sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn at 11:26 AM, creating a supportive energy that’s great for talking about plans and commitments. The moon connects with Mars at 7:49 PM, keeping energy high.



All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Taurus, asking you to slow down and get some rest, dear Gemini. Sexy Venus connects with serious Saturn, finding you reflecting on some important issues concerning intimacy and money.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus, finding you contemplating your hopes and dreams for the future, dear Cancer. Sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn, making this an important day for sorting out plans in your relationships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus today, finding you reflecting on your journey to the top, and what you want your reputation to be, dear Leo. Sweet Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn, asking you to take things seriously, especially at work.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, finding you in the mood to travel, dear Virgo. Sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn, inspiring a sense of security in your relationships. Longevity feels sexy right now. Comfortable silences are also appreciated.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus, finding you reflecting on sensitive emotions, dear Libra. Your ruling planet Venus connects with serious Saturn, helping you tap into a sense of security.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus, bringing your focus to your relationships, dear Scorpio. It’s a good day to discuss plans and commitments as sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus, inspiring you to tackle your to-do list, Sagittarius. Sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn, which bodes well for your finances, so long as you’re responsible. It’s a great time to plan your budget!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood, dear Capricorn. Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Saturn, creating a sense of security and strength.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus, inspiring you to spend time at home. Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Saturn, finding you reflect on your past, your emotions, and what’s important to you. You’re a rebel, dear Aquarius, but security is on your mind right now.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus and lights up the communication sector of your chat today, dear Pisces. Sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn, inspiring strength and a sense of security in your relationships.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus and finds you reflecting on your financial situation. Sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn and security is on your mind. You tend to rush into things, dear ram. Slow down!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus! Make time to pamper yourself. Your ruling planet Venus connects with serious Saturn, finding you having some important conversations and making plans for the future.

