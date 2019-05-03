Daily Horoscopes: May 4, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on April 27!

The new moon in sensual earth sign Taurus arrives at 6:46 PM. A new beginning is here: Take things slowly. Get plenty of rest and spoil yourself with luxurious surroundings, sounds, and foods. Take a nap if you feel the need! Just chill—things are brewing, but now is the time to connect with yourself and use your imagination to explore the possibilities that might be presented to you. It’s a great time to brainstorm and vision board. A grounded and creative energy flows.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Taurus! A fresh start is here. It’s a lovely time for a makeover, and emotionally, a reset is taking place for you. Take your time with everything you do today.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The new moon in Taurus asks you to take it slow and catch up on rest. Your intuition gets a strong boost. Keep your plans flexible and take a break from work if you can. Do something that allows your imagination to run free.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s new moon in Taurus finds you connecting with a new circle of friends, dreaming up new hopes and wishes for your future. This is a powerful time to share ideas and network.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The new moon in Taurus arrives, starting a new cycle in your career. This is a wonderful time to brainstorm what you want for your future. Reward and recognition are coming your way.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Today’s new moon in fellow earth sign Taurus finds you seeing things in a new light. A new cycle is beginning, which will affect your schooling and travels abroad.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The new moon in grounded earth sign Taurus helps you begin a fresh start. It’s hard to let go of the past, but this new moon is asking you to tap into your imagination to help you dream up the next phase of your life. Debts are wiped clean, and intimacy is on your mind.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Today’s new moon in Taurus brings a new beginning in your relationships, Scorpio. Taurus’s gentle and sensual energy flows around you. Don’t rush things—just sit back and enjoy.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The new moon in Taurus starts a new cycle for you at work, in your schedule, and your methods of getting organized. New gigs are coming your way. Make time to imagine what your ideal daily routine would look like.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s new moon in fellow earth sign Taurus brings a fresh start in your creative endeavors as well as in your love life. You’re one of the hardest working signs in the zodiac, Capricorn—take a break and have fun today!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The new moon in Taurus activates the home and family sector of your chart, bringing a new beginning, perhaps a move or renovation, or new dynamic between yourself, your roommates, or family. It’s a lovely time to energetically cleanse your home.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s new moon in Taurus wipes the slate clean around communication. Don’t rush to have conversations just yet—take some time to reflect and take in the information around you.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Today’s new moon in Taurus activates the financial sector of your chart, marking a new cycle around money, security, and your sense of self-worth. Take it slow when it comes to decision-making.

What’s in the stars for you in April? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.