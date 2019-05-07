Daily Horoscopes: May 8, 2019

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. Next up? A whimsical Gemini event in Brooklyn on May 18!

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 5:06 AM and Mercury meets Uranus at 10:22 AM, bringing unexpected conversations and genius ideas. The moon connects with Uranus at 11:06 am and then with Mercury at 11:13 AM, and we’re in an experimental, logical mood. The sun connects with dreamy Neptune at 10:53 PM, inspiring creativity and finding us in an empathetic mood.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and you’re saying unexpected things as Mercury meets Uranus today—but you’re also in a sensitive, empathetic mood as the sun connects with intuitive Neptune.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Cancer, bringing your focus to money, Gemini. Your ruling planet Mercury meets genius Uranus today, bringing a brilliant boost to your intuitive abilities. Creativity flows at work as the sun connects with Neptune—don’t push too hard; give yourself a break today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters your sign today, encouraging you to focus on self care. Mercury and Uranus meet, finding you running into eccentric people, and inspiring conversations flow as the sun connects with Neptune.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to get more rest, Leo. Mercury and Uranus meet, bringing unexpected news concerning your career. The sun and Neptune also connect, finding your heart wide open.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Cancer, inspiring you to catch up with friends today, Virgo. Your ruling planet Mercury meets with Uranus, bringing unexpected news and opportunities your way. The sun and Neptune connect, creating a gentle atmosphere for communication in your partnerships.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the career sector of your chart, Libra—but unexpected emotions bubble up as Mercury meets Uranus. It’s time for a change! Helping you smooth over awkward scenarios is the sun’s connection with Neptune.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring you to try something new. Your partners have surprising things to say as Mercury meets with Uranus. A gentle energy for communication flows as the sun connects with Neptune.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters water sign Cancer and finds you in a sensitive mood, Sagittarius. It’s time to let go of the past. Unexpected shifts take place at work and in your schedule as Mercury meets with Uranus. Empathetic vibes flow as the sun connects with Neptune.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer and illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, Capricorn. Mercury and Uranus meet, bringing you an unexpected reason to celebrate. Gentle energy flows for communication as the sun connects with Neptune.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer, asking you to reflect on your everyday routines. Mercury meets with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing surprises at home. The sun and Neptune mingle, finding you in a creative mood.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, finding you in a romantic mood. Watch out for unexpected messages as Mercury meets with Uranus. Sympathetic and creative vibes flow as the sun connects with Neptune.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. Surprising news about money pops up as Mercury meets Uranus—a eureka moment is coming your way! The sun connects with Neptune, boosting your intuition.

