Daily Horoscopes: May 9, 2019

The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune at 12:55 PM, inspiring creativity, and luck flows as sweet Venus connects with jovial Jupiter at 12:56 PM—but things get intense as Venus clashes with Pluto at 1:18 PM! Be mindful of power struggles, jealousy, and obsession. The moon connects with the sun at 1:57 PM, creating an encouraging energy, but watch out for obstacles as the moon opposes Saturn at 4:44 PM and opposes Pluto at 9:19 PM. The moon squares off with Venus at 10:06 PM—how will you handle your cravings?



All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

It’s a complicated day, Taurus! Your ruling planet Venus connects with Jupiter, finding you opening up on a very deep, emotional level, then clashes with Pluto, challenging you to rethink your beliefs and avoid any power struggles.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Sweet, lovely Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing lots of luck to your relationships—but it also clashes with Pluto, which will challenge you to not get sucked into any power struggles. Don’t take on a debt you’ll never be able to repay, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Venus mingles with lucky Jupiter, bringing good vibes at work—but expect lots of intense emotions to bubble up in your relationships as Venus clashes with Pluto. Watch out for jealousy.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Lovely Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing fun, romance, and adventure your way—but watch out for jealousy, greed, and obsession as Venus clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Sweet Venus connects with jovial Jupiter, inspiring deep emotional connections—however, Venus also clashes with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, today, which could find you wading into very intense territory in your intimate relationships. Watch out for jealousy and power struggles.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing exciting conversations your way. However, Venus also clashes with Pluto, asking you to keep firm boundaries and to be wary of power struggles.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Venus connects with Jupiter, which bodes very well for work and money—but it also clashes with your ruling planet Pluto today, bringing intense conversations your way. Watch out for power struggles.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Venus connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing romance and excitement your way—but Venus also clashes with Pluto, stirring up insecurities. Watch out for power struggles concerning money.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, finding you opening up on a deep and emotional level—however, watch out for power struggles as Venus clashes with Pluto. Be clear on your boundaries.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Venus connects with Jupiter, bringing lucky energy to your social life and making this an exciting time to meet people. However, Venus also clashes with Pluto, stirring up deep and intense emotions. Don’t bottle up your emotions, Aquarius!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Venus connects with your ruling planet Jupiter today, bringing positive energy at work and around abundance. But Venus also clashes with Pluto, so watch out for intense conversations and power struggles.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing you excitement and adventure, Aries! The mood is romantic—however, Venus also clashes with Pluto today, stirring up very powerful emotions. Work and your reputation are also on your mind. Watch out for power struggles.

