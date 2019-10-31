Daily Horoscopes: November 1, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in grounded earth sign Capricorn connects with unruly, electric Uranus at 6:46 AM, inspiring us to experiment! We’re feeling confident and clear as the moon connects with the sun, our source of vitality, at 3:21 PM. Charming Venus enters gregarious fire sign Sagittarius at 4:25 PM, encouraging optimism, a love of exploration, and a celebratory atmosphere. We’re valuing our freedom and enjoying life! Venus in Sagittarius asks that we keep an open mind, for love’s sake.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

A solid energy for communication flows thanks to the moon in Capricorn. Exciting ideas are shared. Financial blessings and gifts come your way as the moon enters abundant fire sign Sagittarius!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s a productive day for money thanks to the moon in Capricorn. Sweet, sexy Venus enters your sign today, too, finding you especially charismatic and social! You’re attracting what you want, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to explore your emotions. Venus enters fire sign Sagittarius, and you especially value the intuitive connection you share with your partners.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Take it slow today as the moon moves through Capricorn, but enjoy the burst of fun that arrives as Venus enters fire sign Sagittarius. Good vibes flow in your social life, and you’re placing special value on the intellectual connection you share with others.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re in a social mood today thanks to the moon in Capricorn, and good vibes flow in your career as the planet of harmony, Venus, enters fire sign Sagittarius. This is a fantastic time to show your talents to the world—and to be recognized for your hard work!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

A productive energy flows in your career today thanks to the moon in Capricorn, and you’re also inspired to travel as the planet of harmony, Venus, enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius. Good news—or even a love letter!—may arrive from someplace far away.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, encouraging you to think about the big picture. It’s a powerful time to dive deep into intimacy as Venus enters Sagittarius. Blessings also arrive on the financial front!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to truly feel your emotions, rather than intellectualizing them. Love and money planet Venus enters Sagittarius (your opposite sign), bringing good vibes to your partnerships!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your opposite sign Capricorn today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Love and money planet Venus enters Sagittarius, bringing blessings to your everyday life—a cutie joins you as you run your errands, or a lovely opportunity to treat yourself to a spa day arrives.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Capricorn finds you in a busy, hardworking mood, but plenty of fun also arrives as love and money planet Venus enters fellow air sign Sagittarius, bringing flirtatious energy your way. A celebratory mood is in the air!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, inspiring you to tap into your senses and enjoy yourself. Lovely Venus enters warm fire sign Sagittarius, boosting beauty and generosity in your home and family life. It’s a lovely time to redecorate or entertain at home.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Capricorn finds you focused on issues in your personal life, and an emotional breakthrough arrives. Your ruling planet Venus enters boisterous Sagittarius, bringing joyful news and plenty of flirtation your way.

What’s in the stars for you in November? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.