Daily Horoscopes: November 16, 2018

The moon in Pisces meets Mars at 12:02 AM—a potent time for making our dreams a reality. The moon squares off with Jupiter at 3:10 AM to stir up big emotions, so try not to overdo things. Venus retrograde ends at 5:50 AM: What lessons have you learned about money, love, self-esteem and your values this autumn? The moon connects with Saturn at 12:27 PM, creating a serious vibe. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius begins at 8:33 PM; watch out for delays and miscommunications!



All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Venus retrograde ends today, but Mercury retrograde begins! Your budget requires your attention now—security is important to you, but it’s crucial to remain flexible at this time. Both love and creative inspiration are in the air thanks to the moon in Pisces.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Pisces finds you in an emotional mood today, Sagittarius. Venus retrograde ends, smoothing things out in your social life, and Mercury retrograde begins, asking you to think before you speak.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Venus retrograde ends today, which finds you moving forward to a goal that’s important to you. Mercury retrograde begins, asking you to slow down—don’t overbook yourself! Be smart about what information you share now.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Venus retrograde ends, and you’re feeling much lighter now! However, Mercury retrograde begins and stirs up drama in your social life. The moon in Pisces lights up the financial sector of your chart today, shifting your focus to money matters.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces, so focus on self-care! Venus retrograde ends, helping you move forward in a difficult situation, and Mercury retrograde begins, finding you rethinking things in your career.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Pisces asks that you trust your intuition today, Aries. Venus retrograde ends, pushing things forward in your career, but Mercury retrograde begins, finding you rethinking your beliefs. Double check any travel itineraries!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus ends its retrograde today, and you’re feeling more like yourself—chill and easygoing! Mercury retrograde begins today, stirring up deep and powerful emotions.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Venus retrograde ends, and things start shifting in your creative endeavors and your love life. However, your ruling planet Mercury begins is retrograde today in your opposite sign, Sagittarius, which means you’ll have to watch out for misunderstandings in your partnerships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Venus retrograde ends today, which is a relief for your personal life; however, Mercury retrograde begins, which turns your schedule upside down. Don’t overbook yourself!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Venus retrograde ends, but Mercury retrograde begins! You’re learning many lessons about communication, your creative process, and your love life. The moon in Pisces finds you in an intense mood.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Now that Venus retrograde is over, your finances will begin to straighten out. Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde today, finding you focused on your home and reflecting on the past.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus has finally ended its retrograde! You’ll start feeling more like your charming self soon. Mercury retrograde begins in Sagittarius, finding you rethinking a few conversations.

