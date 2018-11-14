Daily Horoscopes: November 15, 2018

Mars and Uranus mingle at 4:31 AM—we are excited about all kinds of unusual, risky, and groundbreaking plans! The moon in Aquarius clashes with the sun at 9:54 AM, asking us whether we are truly living in alignment with our heart’s desire. The moon connects with Venus retrograde at 2:05 PM, finding us in an affectionate mood. Mars enters dreamy Pisces at 5:21 PM and our imaginations run wild as the moon connects with Uranus at 10:58 PM. The moon enters Pisces at 11:41 PM.



All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Exciting shifts take place in your home and you’re feeling inspired to redecorate, renovate, or reorganize. Flirty vibes come your way, as does creative inspiration, when Mars and the moon enter Pisces tonight!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in Aquarius today, Sagittarius, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and exciting conversations come your way when the moon connects with Mercury in your sign this afternoon.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Exciting changes are taking place in your home and your private life, Capricorn! Tonight, Mars and the moon both enter dreamy water sign Pisces, bringing interesting news your way.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Action planet Mars makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet, Uranus, this morning, bringing surprising conversations your way. Your focus shifts to money as Mars and the moon enter Pisces tonight.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Lots of excitement around money arrives today, but you may find that you don’t feel ready to take any action yet—that is, until Mars (the action planet!) and the moon enter your sign this evening!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s an especially exciting day in your social life: Plenty of surprises are on the way thanks to your ruling planet Mars’s connection with electric Uranus. Mars and the moon enter dreamy Pisces this evening, encouraging you to slow down after a busy day.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Pay close attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams this morning—that is, if you could even sleep at all, since the energy is so ramped up! Your social life is going to get very busy thanks to Mars and the moon entering Pisces.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s a very exciting day in your social life, Gemini: Exciting meetings are taking place, and amazing ideas that will change your future are shared! The moon and Mars enter Pisces tonight, shifting your focus to your career.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Breakthroughs take place in your career today, Cancer! The moon and warrior planet Mars enter Pisces this evening, encouraging you to go on an adventure.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Exciting news and partnerships arrive today, Leo! Tonight, action planet Mars, as well as the moon, enter Pisces, revving up the intimacy sector of your chart.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re inspired to get organized today, Virgo! Your focus turns to your relationships later on as the moon and action planet Mars enter your opposite sign, Pisces.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Exciting conversations take place in your love life and around your creative projects, Libra! The moon and Mars enter Pisces today, too, encouraging you to get organized and kick a bad habit.

