Daily Horoscopes: November 17, 2018

The moon in dreamy Pisces squares off with Mercury retrograde at 2:41 AM, finding us deep in thought. We have the urge to say what’s on our minds, but with both Mercury retrograde and the moon meeting Neptune, the planet of delusion, at 3:08 AM, it’s better to dive within yourself than make any public statements. The time for that will come later, when the moon connects with power planet Pluto at 2:10 PM, encouraging us to take a stand!

All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, Scorpio, finding you in a creatively inspired and flirtatious mood! Exciting news and meetings take place this afternoon as the moon meets with your ruling planet, Pluto.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Pisces lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, and you’re in a nostalgic mood, especially this morning. The vibe shifts as the moon connects with Pluto this afternoon, finding you focused on security.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart, Capricorn, and a very powerful conversation will take place this afternoon, illuminating important information.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Pisces finds you reflecting on self-worth today, Aquarius. You have so many talents, some which you haven’t even discovered yet! The moon and Pluto connect this afternoon, helping you figure out those secret gifts.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces, asking you to get in touch with your heart’s desire! Things will feel confusing this morning, but your friends and community help you feel empowered this afternoon.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Pisces encourages you to catch up on rest today, Aries. You’re moody this morning, but the energy shifts this afternoon when the moon connects with Pluto, encouraging you to slow down and listen to your intuition.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Pisces finds you networking and connecting with friends today, Taurus. Drama arrives early this morning, but things shift later when the moon connects with Pluto, bringing an excellent opportunity.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Pisces lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation today, Gemini. With the moon’s connection to power planet Pluto this afternoon, excitement is sure to come your way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, encouraging you to look at the big picture. There’s a hazy energy this morning, but a powerful vibe arrives later on, especially in your partnerships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You are in an intense mood today, Leo, as the moon in Pisces illuminates a very sensitive and emotional sector of your chart. But it’s a very powerful time to kick a bad habit.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your focus is on your relationships today, Virgo, thanks to the moon in your opposite sign, Pisces. A fantastically passionate energy is in the atmosphere as the moon connects with Pluto!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your focus is on your daily routines and rituals today, Libra, but things aren’t running as smoothly as they could. That’s okay—a change could be very beneficial! Learn from what’s not working.

