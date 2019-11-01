Daily Horoscopes: November 2, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Capricorn meets taskmaster Saturn at 3:29 AM, reminding us to be on our best behavior. The moon connects with Neptune at 4:35 AM, bringing a boost to our intuitive abilities and imaginations. The moon clashes with Mars at 10:11 AM, bringing a burst of energy—and possibly irritability, too! The moon meets power planet Pluto at 1:39 PM, asking us to reflect deeply on our emotions; be honest with yourself about how you feel.

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon and Saturn meet in Capricorn, creating a serious energy for communication—but romance flows as the moon connects with Neptune. The moon clashes with your ruling planet Mars and meets your other ruling planet Pluto, urging you to listen to your intuition and not to ignore the signs and messages around you.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon and Saturn meet in Capricorn, asking you to get serious when it comes to finances. You’re feeling nostalgic as the moon connects with Neptune. A burst of energy arrives as the moon clashes with Mars, but watch out for irritation. The moon meets Pluto, finding you reflecting on security and power.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re in a serious mood as the moon in your sign meets Saturn, but an empathetic energy for communication flows as the moon connects with Neptune. You’re energized in your career goals as the moon clashes with Mars. Make time to set with intense emotions as the moon meets Pluto.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re craving quality time alone as the moon in Capricorn meets Saturn, and your creative juices flow as the moon connects with Neptune. Watch out for sharp words as the moon clashes with Mars. Pay close attention to your inner voice as the moon meets Pluto.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re reflecting on the structure of your social life as the moon and Saturn meet in Capricorn, and easy energy flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune. Watch out for tension concerning money as the moon clashes with Mars. An intriguing idea is born as the moon meets Pluto.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re hard at work, focused on your career as the moon and Saturn meet in Capricorn. Let your mind wander as the moon connects with Neptune, but watch your temper as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Mars. Intense emotions about being in the public eye surface as the moon meets Pluto.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn, asking you to reflect on the limiting beliefs you may have bought into. The moon connects with mystical Neptune, bringing good vibes to your social life, but watch out for stress during your commute as the moon clashes with Mars. A powerful realization takes place as the moon meets Pluto.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re working through obstacles as the moon and Saturn meet in Capricorn, but creativity is flowing—especially in your career—as the moon connects with Neptune. Watch out for arguments with lovers or creative collaborators as the moon clashes with Mars. Amazing transformations take place as the moon meets the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon and Saturn meet in your opposite sign Capricorn, creating a serious tone in your relationships, but an empathetic energy flows for communication. That said, you may find yourself feeling defensive as the moon clashes with warrior Mars. The moon meets Pluto, asking how deep you’re willing go with your partners.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re hard at work today as the moon in Capricorn meets taskmaster Saturn, but an opportunity to smooth something over and use your brilliant imagination to problem-solve arrives as the moon connects with Neptune. Watch out for tension in communication as the moon clashes with Mars. The moon also meets Pluto, creating a potent energy for kicking a bad habit.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re laser-focused on your creative pursuits as the moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn meets taskmaster Saturn. Easy energy flows in your partnerships as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune, but you’re agitated about money as the moon clashes with Mars. The moon meets Pluto, creating a powerful energy for intimacy.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Capricorn meets Saturn, finding you in a serious mood, especially concerning your home and family. It’s an important time to set boundaries. The moon mingles with Neptune, bringing flexibly to your schedule, and you have zero patience for foolishness as the moon clashes with warrior Mars and meets power planet Pluto.

