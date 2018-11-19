Daily Horoscopes: November 20, 2018

The moon in fiery Aries opposes sweet Venus in Libra at 10:45 AM, stirring up emotions concerning intimacy—we’re craving passion and deep connection. The moon meets with wildcard Uranus at 5:46 PM to bring surprises before entering grounded earth sign Taurus at 6:43 PM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aries finds you in a busy mood—but watch out for some unexpected surprises in your routines this evening! Tonight, the moon enters Taurus, shifting your focus to relationships.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries, and unexpected connections with a crush or romantic partner arrive today! A burst of creative inspiration comes your way, too. The moon enters Taurus later on, shifting your focus to your responsibilities.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aries finds you in a nostalgic mood today, Capricorn. The moon enters Taurus this evening, bringing you romance and creative inspiration—and surprises at home arrive later tonight.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Aries illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, Aquarius, bringing unexpected news your way. Tonight, the moon enters Taurus, shifting your focus to home and family.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re not a materialistic person, Pisces, but money and ownership are on your mind today. Unexpected emotions pop up around self-worth and finances. The moon enters Taurus this evening, bringing news your way.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign for most of the day, asking you to connect with your emotional needs. The moon enters Taurus tonight, shifting your focus to money. You make an unexpected move today!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your intuitive abilities are boosted today—a sudden flash of insight arrives out of the blue! The moon enters your sign this evening, asking you to focus on self-care.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Unexpected meetings take place today, Gemini, but don’t overbook yourself. Not only is your ruling planet Mercury retrograde—which makes planning tricky—but the moon enters Taurus this evening, finding you feeling sleepy and exhausted.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Surprising shifts take place in your career today, Cancer. This evening, the moon enters earth sign Taurus, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams, and encouraging you to connect with friends.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries for most of today, encouraging you to take a risk—and you’ll take a really wild one early this evening! The energy shifts as the moon enters Taurus and lights up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s unlike you to behave selfishly, Virgo—you are the sign of service, after all. But remember that it’s not selfish to have boundaries and say no! It can in fact be an act of self-care. Surprising emotions pop up today. Opportunities for adventure come tonight.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your focus is squarely on your relationships today, Libra, and you find yourself deeply craving connection. Surprises are sure to arrive in your partnerships. Tonight, the moon enters Taurus and lights up the intimacy sector of your chart.

What’s in the stars for you in November? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.