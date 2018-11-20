Daily Horoscopes: November 21, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!

The moon in Taurus connects with Mars at 12:36 AM to boost our energy before connecting with Saturn at 6:54 AM, putting us in a serious mood. The energy shifts this evening, as the moon connects with Neptune at 7:01 PM, finding us in a creative and daydreaming frame of mind.



All times EST.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your focus is on your relationships today, Scorpio, thanks to the moon in Taurus. This morning brings a solid conversation, while tonight’s vibe is more whimsical—romance is in the air!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Taurus finds you busy at work today, Sagittarius, and this morning, you’re especially focused on money and security. This evening shifts your focus to your home and family.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, Capricorn, finding you in a flirtatious mood! You’re busy getting things done this morning—it’s a fantastic time to focus on your art or creative endeavors! Tonight brings plenty of fun.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in grounded earth sign Taurus today, finding you focused on your home and family. The moon and Neptune connect tonight, inspiring you to reflect on security and self-worth.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Taurus today, Pisces, finding you in a chatty, curious, and busy mood. You’re connecting with important people this morning, and tonight, you find yourself feeling especially creative and craving an escape from everyday life.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your focus is on money today, Aries, thanks to the moon in Taurus. It’s a productive morning, and you’re figuring things out in your career! This evening’s energy is much dreamier, and you’re tapping into your creative, intuitive side.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus! Make time to connect with your heart’s desires. This morning finds you in an especially productive mood, while the energy tonight finds you eager to socialize.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in chill earth sign Taurus today, and you’re not in the mood to do much of anything. It’s a fantastic time to catch up on rest! The moon’s connection with intuitive Neptune this evening encourages you to practice meditation.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in earth sign Taurus illuminates the part of your chart that rules your friendships today, Cancer, making this a fantastic time to network. This evening brings connections with creative people.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in Taurus today, Leo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules success and your reputation. It’s a solid day to get things done, and creativity is flowing. Remember your past failures— they taught you valuable lessons!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, Virgo, encouraging you to take a risk! An inspiring conversation arrives today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in gentle earth sign Taurus today, asking you to get grounded and confront issues you’ve been avoiding. It’s a powerful day to tap into your intuition and work on your emotional blocks.

