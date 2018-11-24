Daily Horoscopes: November 25, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!

The moon in Gemini connects with Uranus at 12:31 AM, bringing unexpected excitement. The moon enters nurturing and protective water sign Cancer at 1:38 AM. The moon connects with Mars at 11:46 AM, boosting our energy—but we confront some emotional blocks as the moon opposes Saturn at 1:43 PM.



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Exciting connections are made as the moon in Gemini connects with electric Uranus. You’re deep in your emotions today as the moon enters Cancer.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Cancer and illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, Capricorn, and obstacles in your partnerships become apparent. It’s an important day for you to set boundaries.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini connects with your ruling planet Uranus to bring a surprising conversation. The moon then enters Cancer, asking you to focus on getting your chores done today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, Pisces, finding you in a playful, creative, and flirty mood! However, some conversations may come up today that will require you to be more serious.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer today, lighting up a very private sector of your chart and finding you in the mood to spend time at home and with family. You’re shying away from the spotlight today, dear ram.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters caring Cancer today, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart and bringing your focus to your hopes and dreams for the future. You see obstacles coming up ahead, and it’s time to bring your community together to work around them.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters water sign Cancer today, Gemini, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules money, but on an emotional level, you’re working through emotional blocks in your intimate relationships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your ruling planet, the Moon, enters your sign today, Cancer, and you find yourself confronting emotional blocks, especially in your relationships. Don’t be disheartened—obstacles can be overcome! But only if you acknowledge them.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer today, Leo, asking you to take care of yourself. Get some rest! You do have some chores to attend to today—after you get them done, make time for self-care.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Cancer today, Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your friendships, as well as your hopes and dreams for your future. Emotional blocks are made clear this afternoon.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters creative water sign Cancer today, Libra, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and asking you to trust your intuition when it comes to your reputation and work!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, Scorpio, encouraging you to look at the big picture. You’re excited to go on an adventure—however, an important conversation must take place first.

