Daily Horoscopes: November 26, 2018

The moon in Cancer connects with Neptune at 12:26 AM, creating a dreamy atmosphere. The sun and Jupiter meet in Sagittarius at 1:34 AM—a brilliant new cycle has begun, and growth is on the way! Mercury retrograde squares off with Mars at 3:06 AM, so watch out for tension and miscommunications. The moon opposes Pluto at 10:07 AM before squaring off with Venus at 11:16 PM, finding us hungry for love.



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

A brilliant new start is here, Sagittarius! The sun and your ruling planet Jupiter meet in your sign, bringing a big does of luck. Amazing growth is taking place. Where do you want to go next? It’s a powerful time to manifest your wishes.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus is on relationships today, Capricorn, as the moon shines in your opposite sign, Cancer. Your intuition is especially strong today! But watch out for communication blunders.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s an exciting day in your social life, Aquarius, as the sun and Jupiter meet to find you making new connections! Just watch out for misunderstandings and stress—especially concerning money—as Mercury retrograde clashes with Mars.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, Pisces, finding you in a creatively inspired and flirtatious mood! Big and exciting things are happening in your career thanks to the sun meeting with your ruling planet Jupiter.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Cancer asks you to focus on your home and family today—however, you’re feeling the irresistible pull of an adventure as the sun and Jupiter meet in the sky. Just watch out for an argument as Mercury retrograde clashes with your ruling planet Mars.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Cancer finds you in the mood to socialize today, Taurus; however, watch out for very deep, powerful emotions that swell to the surface. It’s a brilliant day for personal transformation.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on your finances today, but relationships are also on your mind as the sun and Jupiter meet in your opposite sign, Sagittarius! Watch out for some arguments today as your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde, clashes with warrior Mars.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your sign today, asking you to focus on your healing. The sun and Jupiter meet, making it easy for you to break bad habits and build strong, healthy ones instead!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Cancer asks you to take it easy today, which will be hard, because you are in full party mode thanks to the sun and Jupiter meeting in Sagittarius! Romance is in the air, and you’re experiencing a massive burst of creativity.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Cancer finds you in an amicable mood today, and exciting things are happening in your home—just watch out for a stressful conversation between you and your partners!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Exciting news arrives as the sun meets with lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius! Watch out for stress around planning as Mercury retrograde squares off with Mars.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a fantastic time to grow your wealth, thanks to the sun and Jupiter meeting in Sagittarius! Just watch out for arguments about money as Mercury retrograde clashes with Mars.

