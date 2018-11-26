Daily Horoscopes: November 27, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!

The moon in Cancer clashes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, to bring surprises at 2:22 AM. The moon enters attention-hungry fire sign Leo at 3:35 AM. The sun and Mercury, the planet of the mind and communication which is currently retrograde, meet at 4:15 AM—today is an especially busy day, mentally. The moon makes a lovely connection with lucky Jupiter at 10:41 AM, then with communication planet Mercury at 11:22 AM, and finally, the sun at 12:39 PM—the energy is busy and social! Warrior Mars connects with taskmaster Saturn at 4:30 PM, creating a constructive vibe before Mercury meets with Jupiter at 5:27 PM. Big ideas are in the air, but watch out for exaggerations!

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Mercury is retrograde in your sign, but that doesn’t mean you’re any less busy, Sagittarius! It’s an exciting day, but know that many plans and ideas shared today will be reworked over the next few weeks. Exciting adventures come your way today, thanks to the moon entering fellow fire sign Leo.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s an exciting day for planning and strategizing, Capricorn, thanks to your hard-working ruling planet Saturn’s connection with action planet Mars. Mercury retrograde is busy today, activating your intuition.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, Aquarius. It’s a very busy day in your social life—exciting meetings take place and ideas are being shared, but know that these plans will be reworked over the next few weeks!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s a busy day in your career, Pisces—things are being reshuffled, projects that were put on the back burner are coming up again, and exciting new opportunities are on the horizon. Just know that things will continue to be reworked for some time, thanks to Mercury retrograde!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, Aries, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Opportunities for adventure are coming your way, but first, some logistics need to be worked out. Be patient.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fire sign Leo today, putting you in a private mood, and sensitive topics are up for conversation—endings are taking place. It’s time to open yourself up to change, Taurus. Ask for help from mentors.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Leo today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, Gemini. It’s a very busy day in your partnerships as your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde, connects with the sun and Jupiter in your opposite sign. Agreements are being hashed out over the next few weeks—have patience!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fire sign Leo today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, and important conversations concerning your schedule are taking place. Excitement arrives in your relationships today, too. Changes to your routine will continue to crop up over the next few weeks, so have patience.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, asking you to connect with your emotions! It’s a busy day in your love life and in your artistic endeavors. An awkward situation is adjusted.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Leo today, encouraging you to catch up on rest—however, you have plenty to do concerning your home and family life thanks to your busy retrograde ruling planet, Mercury!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Important communications take place today, Libra, but remember that Mercury is retrograde, so a lot of the ideas that are shared will be reconsidered and reworked over the next few weeks.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Leo, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success. Mercury retrograde connects with the sun and lucky Jupiter, finding you working out issues concerning money.

