Daily Horoscopes: November 28, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!

Today, the moon is shining in Leo—a sign that loves the spotlight. We associate this fire sign with fame and diva-dom, but there is more to the lion than that! Leo is a sign that truly flourishes as a leader, mentor, and teacher—someone to show the way! I know you never asked to be a role model, dear reader, but who is looking up to you? And who do you look up to? Reflect on this today.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to look at the big picture and bringing you plenty of opportunities to learn and travel!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Leo today, Capricorn, finding you in an intense and emotional mood. Issues concerning intimacy come up for you to work through; it’s a powerful day for transformation.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Leo lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Aquarius! Your relationships are so important to you—even if you sometimes seem so aloof and detached. Let your partners know how much you care!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Leo today, Pisces, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines, rituals, and habits. It’s a wonderful time to accomplish items on your to-do list and focus on wellness.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, Aries! Mercury retrograde has been completely annoying, but dear ram, today is all about having fun. Do whatever your heart desires. You deserve a break—enjoy yourself!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Leo lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Taurus, finding you in a nostalgic mood. It’s a wonderful time to connect with your loved ones and energetically cleanse your home.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Leo today, Gemini, lighting up the communication sector of your chart! You’re a stellar communicator…that is, when you’re not gossiping! Anyway, people look up to you for your communication skills, so use them wisely.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in luxurious Leo today and lighting up the financial sector of your chart, which means money is on your mind, and on an emotional level, issues concerning self-worth are, too.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, so make time for self care. What’s self care? It can definitely include fun things like face masks and movie marathons, but today, you should practice the kind of self care that means setting and maintaining boundaries, and following your heart!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in glamorous, luxurious Leo today, Virgo—enjoy it! Though you usually try not to be too flashy, today, I dare you to be your flashiest self!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Today’s moon in Leo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life and the groups and communities you belong to. You shine in your community—people learn so much about diplomacy from you!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success today, Scorpio, and you’re reflecting on your career and reputation. It’s not the day to be shy—show off your talents!

What’s in the stars for you in November? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.