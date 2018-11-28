Daily Horoscopes: November 29, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!

The moon in Leo connects with sweet Venus at 3:16 AM to bring good vibes, and surprises arrive when the moon connects with Uranus at 4:46 AM. The moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo at 6:08 AM, and decisions are being made at 9:42 AM when the moon clashes with Mercury, the planet of the mind and communication. Big feelings swell up as the moon clashes with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, at 2:11 PM. The moon connects with Saturn at 7:18 PM to create a supportive energy—just in time for us to feel like changes need to be made when the moon clashes with the sun at 7:19 PM. The moon opposes Mars at 9:19 PM, stirring up a passionate and even confrontational energy.

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters earth sign Virgo this morning, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and public life. There’s pressure in the air today, Sagittarius, and you usually have the tendency to put too much on your plate—slow down!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, Capricorn, encouraging you to look at the big picture. Many conversations take place today, but Mercury is retrograde, so remember that things aren’t set in stone.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters earth sign Virgo, Aquarius, finding you in an intense mood! You’re usually so chill, but there’s a lot going on today and you need space to yourself.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo today, Pisces, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. There’s a lot of tension in the air, and you have a lot of feelings to get off your chest! You’re ready to make some changes.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a busy mood today, Aries, thanks to the moon entering hardworking earth sign Virgo! Keep your to-do list small, since it’s not easy to get things done when Mercury is retrograde; miscommunications and delays are in the air.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, Taurus, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—cute! Complicated feelings come up today, but do your best to have a good time anyway, and be patient with those around you.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Virgo and illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, encouraging you to get your living space organized and touch base with your loved ones. There’s pressure in the air, so don’t overbook yourself.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters logical earth sign Virgo today, activating the communication sector of your chart, and indeed, lots of planning and communication is taking place! However, Mercury is retrograde, so don’t expect these plans or ideas to remain unchanged.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart. Because you’re so flashy, people don’t realize how organized you are when it comes to your finances. Cash-related stress comes up today, so it’s as good a time as ever to work on your budget.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! It’s a busy day and you’re feeling a lot of pressure to get things done, but your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, so try and give yourself a break! Be patient with your partners this evening.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters earth sign Virgo today, Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules rest and solitude. Catch up on rest, and don’t overbook yourself. Your intuition is sharp today—trust it.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Virgo today and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life. A confrontation comes this evening as the moon opposes Mars—what do you truly want, Scorpio?

