Daily Horoscopes: November 3, 2019

The moon in Capricorn connects with communication planet Mercury at 1:46 AM before entering cool, intellectual air sign Aquarius at 6:19 AM. The moon connects with Venus at 10:42 AM, inspiring a gentle atmosphere—but watch out for surprises when the moon clashes with rebel planet Uranus at 2:50 PM.

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your focus turns to your home and family as the moon enters Aquarius, and unexpected shifts take place in your partnerships and in your personal life as the moon clashes with electric Uranus. You’re ready for a change!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Aquarius today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and unexpected shifts in your schedule arrive as the moon clashes with unruly Uranus. If you could do anything today, what would it be?

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Aquarius. While you’re usually quite responsible with financial decisions—and any other decisions—you’re taking some unexpected risks as the moon clashes with Uranus.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters your sign, Aquarius, encouraging you to focus on self-care. Today, that means taking a risk, doing some experimentation, and freeing yourself from any boredom as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters intellectual air sign Aquarius today, encouraging you to catch up on quality time alone—but unexpected news arrives as the moon clashes with unruly Uranus. Sudden flashes of intuitive insight come, too.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters cool air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life. Inventive ideas are shared as the moon clashes with electric Uranus, but watch your spending.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Aquarius, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation—and you’re ready to shake things up in a major way as the moon clashes with rebel planet Uranus. They’ll never see it coming! You’re in an unusually unpredictable mood.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, encouraging you to think about the big picture. Make time to sit in quiet meditation today—the moon clashes with Uranus, bringing unexpected flashes of intuitive insight. Don’t overbook yourself; you will want time to rest.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters intellectual air sign Aquarius today, encouraging you to journal or talk about your feelings. Unexpected meetings take place as the moon clashes with Uranus, and surprises pop up in your social life!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart—but unexpected turns, particularly in your career or public life, arrive as the moon clashes with Uranus.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

An inventive idea arrives as the moon enters Aquarius, but things don’t go as planned as the moon clashes with unruly Uranus. A surprising adventure begins today as you turn an unexpected corner.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—cute! However, unexpected surprises pop up as the moon clashes with rebel planet Uranus.

