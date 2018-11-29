Daily Horoscopes: November 30, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!



The moon in grounded earth sign Virgo opposes dreamy Neptune at 5:35 AM, so watch out for confusion. The moon connects with power planet Pluto at 3:28 PM to make us feel like we’re in control, and important changes take place as Venus opposes Uranus at 9:12 PM. We’re craving excitement and don’t care if people think we’re unusual—we’re going to go after what we want! Just know that winnings may be fleeting at this time, thanks to Mercury retrograde, but you should absolutely still follow your heart.

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career today, Sagittarius, and your intuition is guiding you in the right direction about how to interact with the public. Surprises in love and in your creative process arrive this evening.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, Capricorn, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning. This evening brings adventure—a big change comes as Venus opposes wildcard Uranus.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Deep emotions come to the surface for you to work though today, Aquarius! This evening is especially potent as Venus opposes your ruling planet Uranus, bringing a surprising conversation.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Virgo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, Pisces, and while this morning brings some confusion, this afternoon’s energy is creative and passionate. Big changes arrive tonight.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Virgo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your routines and rituals today, Aries, but don’t expect things to go as planned! Big shake-ups in your partnerships arrive this evening.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, Taurus, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood. Your ruling planet Venus opposes wildcard Uranus tonight, bringing surprises your way. Keep your plans flexible.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Virgo lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Gemini, and some exciting, dramatic things take place in your life this evening—especially when it comes to your friendships, love life, and creative endeavors.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Virgo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your mind, finding you deep in thought. Important changes take place this evening—what matters to you has shifted, and you’re craving excitement!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in Virgo today, Leo, finding you reflecting on themes concerning money and on a deeper level, self-worth. Important conversations about your values arrive this evening, and the outcome will be unexpected!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! Make time for self-care—it’s a busy day, and endings are taking place. Things that were once very meaningful to you have lost their spark, and things you never considered are becoming options.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Virgo is encouraging you to slow down and rest, but Libra, you’re wide awake as your ruling planet Venus opposes electric Uranus—a change must be made! A shift in your relationships has arrived.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Virgo encourages you to network today, Scorpio, and tonight you’re finding yourself in the mood to ditch some of your responsibilities—it’s not like you to flake, but you’re over doing things you don’t actually want to do.

