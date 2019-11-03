Daily Horoscopes: November 4, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Aquarius clashes with the sun at 5:23 AM, finding us turning a corner—the direction we were heading wasn’t quite right, and it’s time to rethink our goals. The moon connects with action planet Mars at 11:28 PM, inspiring a burst of courage!

All times ET.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Your focus is on your home and family life as the moon moves through Aquarius, and you’re taking personal time for yourself as the moon clashes with the sun. The moon also connects with Mars, helping you tap into your emotions and release yourself from the past.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in a talkative mood today as the moon moves through Aquarius, but make some time for quiet meditation as the moon clashes with the sun—your inner voice has important news for you. A burst of social energy flows as the moon connects with Mars.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Money is on your mind today as the moon moves through Aquarius, and you’re reconsidering how you want to invest your money, time, and energy, as the moon clashes with the sun. The moon also connects with Mars, bringing a boost of energy, especially in your career.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius, so make time to sit with your emotions. You’re ready to make a change in your career or public life as the moon clashes with the sun. The moon also connects with Mars, inspiring you to take a trip.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to slow down and rest, but plenty of ideas fill your mind as the moon clashes with the sun, so make time to sit with your sketchbook. The moon also connects with Mars, helping you let go of old patterns.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Aquarius finds you in the mood to socialize, but you have to sit with some intense emotions as the moon clashes with the sun. You’re wondering who you can really count on, and now is a great time to nurture those bonds as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mars.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re focused on your career as the moon moves through Aquarius, and shifts in your relationships take place as the moon clashes with the sun. Productive energy flows as the moon connects with action planet Mars.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to travel, but a change in itinerary comes as the moon clashes with the sun. The moon also connects with Mars today, inspiring a burst of creativity, adventure, and romance—cute!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon might be in cool Aquarius, but you’re in a passionate, revved-up mood as the moon clashes with the sun. It’s a powerful time to release old patterns as the moon connects with warrior planet Mars.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in your opposite sign Aquarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. You’re ready to make a change in your personal life as the moon clashes with the sun. The moon connects with Mars, bringing a burst of communication.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in a busy mood as the moon moves through Aquarius. The moon clashes with the sun, finding you having conversations and rethinking plans. A burst of energy arrives as the moon connects with Mars, which bodes especially well for your finances.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, finding you rethinking your approach to fun and finances as it clashes with the sun. A burst of creative energy comes as the moon connects with fiery Mars. Passion and romance are in the air, too!

