Daily Horoscopes: October 1, 2018

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 2:00 PM, finding us in a sensitive but intuitive mood. Unexpected shifts come at 4:39 PM, when the moon connects with wildcard Uranus, but make sure to be responsible—the moon opposes taskmaster Saturn at 7:18 PM, asking us that we be mature.

All times EST.

Libra

The moon enters Cancer this afternoon, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success and popularity, and some unexpected help comes your way this afternoon. Issues at home grab your attention this evening.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer this afternoon, encouraging you to branch out beyond your usual routine. This is an exciting day to connect with your partners. However, this evening has obstacles around communication.

Sagittarius

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer this afternoon, finding you in an especially intense and emotional mood. You confront fears and obstacles around self-worth and intimacy this evening.

Capricorn

The moon enters the relationship sector of your chart this afternoon as it enters nurturing, emotional water sign Cancer. It’s a lovely day to flirt, and an unexpected meeting with take place—just plan your date for another evening, as this one will be grumpy!

Aquarius

You’re busy handling your chores this afternoon as the moon enters Cancer, but some unexpected help may come your way. Make it an early night—you need to catch up on rest!

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer this afternoon, bringing blessings to the romance and creativity sector of your chart, Pisces! Exciting news arrives today—just watch out for obstacles in your social life tonight.

Aries

The moon enters Cancer this afternoon, putting you in a cozy mood! Exciting shifts arrive this afternoon, but the vibe this evening is a little rigid—mind your responsibilities.

Taurus sign

The moon enters intuitive Cancer this afternoon, boosting your intuitive abilities and bringing communication your way. Exciting news arrives this afternoon, but watch out for closed minds this evening.

Gemini

The moon enters Cancer this afternoon, shifting your focus to money, security, and self-esteem. A sudden burst of psychic intuition arrives this afternoon—you’re a logical person, but let your gut guide you today.

Cancer

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer! You’re feeling at home in the world today, and some exciting news in your social life arrives this afternoon. Just watch out for obstacles in your relationships this evening.

Leo

Be gentle with yourself today, Leo, and catch up on rest! The moon enters sensitive Cancer this afternoon. Surprises at work arrive, but don’t over-schedule yourself.

Virgo

The moon enters Cancer this morning, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life. Exciting meetings take place today, but it might not be the best time for a cute date.

