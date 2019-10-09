Daily Horoscopes: October 10, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Pisces connects with chatty Mercury at 7:49 AM, inspiring a busy and talkative energy. The moon connects with serious Saturn at 5:08 PM, encouraging us to take responsibility for ourselves. The moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 9:34 PM, bringing creative inspiration and encouraging us to connect with our spirituality.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Pisces asks you to reflect on your daily routines and rituals. Conversations about money and security flow as the moon connects with Mercury, and boundaries are discussed as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn. You’re craving flexibility in your schedule as the moon meets Neptune, so don’t overbook yourself today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, and you’re eager to party! You’re having an especially good time socializing as the moon connects with Mercury. Solid plans are discussed as the moon connects with Saturn. A whimsical energy is in the atmosphere as the moon meets Neptune—you’re having an out-of-this-world experience!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your focus in on your home and family life as the moon moves through Pisces. Your psychic abilities get a boost as the moon connects with Mercury, but money is also on your mind as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn. You’re especially nostalgic as the moon meets Neptune.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Pisces illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and it’s an especially fun time to link up with friends as the moon connects with chatty Mercury. The moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn, helping you set boundaries, and imaginative ideas are shared as the moon meets Neptune.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Pisces lights up the financial sector of your chart, and you’re having productive conversations about your career as the moon connects with Mercury. Trust your gut when it comes to setting limits as the moon connects with Saturn, but also trust that you have the power to make anything happen as the moon meets Neptune. Life is a balance of restriction and expansion, and you’re noticing that today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces! It’s a wonderful time for communication, flirting, and enjoying fun banter as the moon connects with Mercury, and solid social plans are made as the moon connects with Saturn. The moon meets Neptune, finding you connecting deeply with your spiritual practice.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Pisces finds you daydreaming, Aries, but the psychic insights you receive are certainly worth examining as the moon connects with messenger planet Mercury. The moon also connects with Saturn and Neptune, offering support and flexibility. Catch up on rest!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re in a social mood today thanks to the moon in Pisces, and an easy energy for communication flows as the moon connects with chatty Mercury. Plans are made as the moon connects with Saturn, and a magical energy radiates as the moon meets whimsical Neptune.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re reflecting on your career today as the moon moves through creative water sign Pisces. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury, bringing you much needed information, and limitations are reached as the moon connects with Saturn—but your creativity flows as the moon meets dreamy Neptune!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, inspiring you to take a journey. You’re in need of a fresh perspective, and finding yourself in a chatty mood as the moon connects with Mercury. A supportive energy flows in your relationships as the moon connects with Saturn and mystical topics are discussed as the moon meets Neptune.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Pisces encourages you to face the unknown today, Leo. Change is coming, and there’s no use fearing it—talk about what’s in your heart as the moon connects with Mercury, ask for support as the moon connects with Saturn, and surrender to change as the moon meets Neptune.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Lines of communication are open as the moon in your opposite sign Pisces connects with chatty Mercury. Plans are sorted out as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn, and a dreamy atmosphere descends as the moon meets Neptune.

