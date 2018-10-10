Daily Horoscopes: October 11, 2018

The moon in Scorpio connects with dreamy Neptune at 1:13 AM, and then connects with power planet Pluto at 9:23 AM. The moon meets lucky Jupiter at 7:12 PM, encouraging a generous and optimistic attitude! Surprising news arrived yesterday, and today we’re figuring out what it all means.



The moon in Scorpio activates the sector of your chart that rules money today, Libra, and with that, issues concerning self-worth and self-esteem also come up. It’s a powerful day to stand up for what you deserve!

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio! Make time to nourish your body and soul. A powerful conversation takes place early tonight, and later on, you’re feeling on top of the world—luck is on your side.

The moon in sensitive water sign Scorpio finds you in a sleepy mood today, Sagittarius, but your psychic abilities are also kicked up a notch, so make time to connect with your inner voice!

The moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes for the future, not just on a personal level, but on a global level, too. This morning is an especially potent time to put things into action!

The moon in Scorpio activates the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune today, Aquarius, and it’s a power day to get things done and rake in cash! You’re in the spotlight this evening.

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, Pisces, encouraging you to break out of your everyday routine. You’re in the mood to travel, and powerful connections are made with important people this morning. Big ideas are shared tonight.

The moon in Scorpio illuminates a very private and sensitive sector of your chart today, Aries, finding you working with feelings about complicated and intense issues, like sex, money, and grief.

The moon in Scorpio lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Taurus, and it’s a hugely powerful morning for communication. Deep ideas are shared. Your partners are especially extravagant this evening.

The moon in Scorpio finds you busy with work today, Gemini, and if you need help, don’t be afraid to ask for it—plenty of people owe you a favor, anyway! Make time to focus on self-care this evening.