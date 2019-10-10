Daily Horoscopes: October 11, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter at 4:02 AM—fun is in the air, but be careful not to over-indulge! The moon connects with power planet Pluto at 5:55 AM, bringing powerful emotions to the surface; be honest with yourself about how you feel.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter, stirring up plenty of communication and finding you making lots of plans—don’t overbook yourself! The moon also connects with Pluto, inspiring you to reflect on security, privacy, and boundaries.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, and you’re in the mood to party! Just try not to over-indulge as the moon clashes with Jupiter. The moon connects with Pluto, bringing you important information.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re in the mood to spend cozy time at home, thanks to the moon in Pisces, but you may feel a touch lazy or indulgent as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter. The moon also connects with Pluto, encouraging you to sit with powerful emotions.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re dreaming big as the moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter, but watch out for gossip or exaggerations. Your intuition is sharp and you’re feeling powerful as the moon connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Pisces lights up the financial sector of your chart and clashes with abundant Jupiter today—watch out for over-the-top spending! A big win could take place if you stay measured. The moon connects with Pluto, bringing you important intuitive insight.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces! So much is happening in your career as the moon clashes with Jupiter that you must be careful to pace yourself. Intriguing social connections are made as the moon connects with Pluto.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Make time to rest, Aries! The moon in Pisces wants you to slow down, even though you have many ideas bubbling in your imagination as the moon clashes with Jupiter. You’re reflecting on themes concerning power as the moon connects with Pluto.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Pisces inspires a social mood today, and you’re connecting with people on a profound level as the moon clashes with Jupiter and connects with Pluto. Deep conversations take place!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Partnerships are a major focus for you today as the moon in Pisces clashes with Jupiter. Your relationships currently have a big effect on the direction you’re taking, and intense talks about money take place as the moon connects with Pluto.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, encouraging you to travel. You’re visiting inspiring places as the moon clashes with Jupiter, but be careful not to add too much to your itinerary! The moon connects with Pluto, bringing deep conversations between you and your partners.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Surrender isn’t easy for you, Leo, but today is a day for you to embrace it as the moon in mutable water sign Pisces clashes with Jupiter, stirring up big emotions. Powerful changes can take place as the moon connects with transformative Pluto.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your focus is on your relationships today, Virgo, thanks to the moon in sensitive water sign Pisces! Big emotions concerning home and family come up for you to work with as the moon clashes with Jupiter, and a chance to explore deep intimacy arrives as the moon mingles with Pluto.

