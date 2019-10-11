Daily Horoscopes: October 12, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters fire sign Aries at 12:46 AM, and we’re in an impulsive mood as it opposes action planet Mars at 11:43 AM. Lovely Venus opposes wildcard Uranus at 6:06 PM, and we’re itching for freedom. We are in the mood to experiment, and feel so bored with old ways of doing things! It’s an exciting time to experiment with a new look, although you might not be ready to commit to it (or to anything, really), so don’t focus on permanent changes just yet. Break-ups are possible, but so are breakthroughs.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s a passionate—or argumentative—day in your relationships as the moon enters Aries and opposes action planet Mars. Your ruling planet Venus opposes wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected shifts concerning money. Your values are undergoing an evolution.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Intense feelings about ownership and responsibility arise as the moon enters Aries and opposes Mars. Shake-ups take place in your relationships as lovely Venus opposes electric Uranus—it’s time to experiment. Your tastes are changing.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Aries and opposes Mars today, which means big drama or big passion arrives for you! Lovely Venus opposes rebellious Uranus, creating a cosmic boredom-buster and bringing change to your routine.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus turns to your home and family as the moon enters Aries, but you need to take action in your career as the moon opposes Mars! Lovely Venus opposes electric Uranus, bringing a much needed shake-up to your social life, even though it may feel quite unexpected. No more boredom for you!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Watch out for heated conversations as the moon enters fire sign Aries and opposes warrior planet Mars! Sweet Venus opposes your ruling planet Uranus, urging you to break free from restrictive paradigms. Why be bored when you can take risks?

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your focus turns to money as the moon enters Aries, but watch out for arguments about resources as the moon opposes Mars. Sweet Venus opposes electric Uranus, bringing an unexpected conversation. Keep an open mind! A mood of experimentation is in the air.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a confrontational mood as the moon enters your sign and opposes your ruling planet Mars. Watch out for arguments! Surprises concerning money take place as Venus opposes Uranus. You’re also noticing a shift in what’s important to you.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re feeling restless as the moon enters fiery Aries and opposes action planet Mars. Your ruling planet Venus opposes unruly Uranus today, finding you eager to break free from restrictive relationships—you’re craving something new.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Drama kicks up in your social life—watch out for arguments as the moon enters fire sign Aries and opposes aggressive Mars. An important change comes to your daily routine as darling Venus opposes Uranus; things just weren’t working the old way, and you were bored!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Tension between your personal and public life arrives as the moon enters fiery Aries and opposes warrior planet Mars. Shake-ups take place in your social life and you’re ready to do something unexpected in your love life as Venus opposes rebellious Uranus.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re eager to travel and itching to expand your mind, but as the moon enters Aries and opposes Mars, you may find yourself getting into arguments. Sweet Venus opposes rebellious Uranus, and you’re ready for a total change in your life. Things are shaken up at home and at work.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in an intense mood and have to be careful of arguments about money as the moon enters Aries and opposes warrior planet Mars. Lovely Venus opposes electric Uranus, calling for change—your ideas about what’s important to you are shifting.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.