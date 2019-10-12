Daily Horoscopes: October 13, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Aries clashes with Saturn at 5:36 AM—saying no can be hard, but knowing your limits is one of the keys to happiness. A happy energy and wonderfully gregarious mood flows as the sun connects with jovial Jupiter at 2:02 PM and the moon connects with Jupiter at 4:55 PM. The full moon in fierce fire sign Aries arrives at 5:08 PM, bringing a big emotional release and encouraging us to be strong as we make moves toward independence. The moon clashes with Pluto at 5:59 PM, stirring up intense emotions—watch out for power struggles; you don’t have to play anyone’s games.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

A major climax arrives in your relationships with today’s full moon in your opposite sign Aries! It’s a powerful time to release partnership dynamics that you’ve outgrown. The sun connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing good news your way!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Today’s full moon in Aries finds you wrapping important projects. This is a powerful time to kick bad habits, and you’re removing tasks from your daily schedule that no longer make sense for you. Abundance flows as the sun connects with lucky Jupiter.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

An exciting climax takes place in your love life during today’s full moon in fellow fire sign Aries! A bright, optimistic energy flows as the radiant sun connects with your ruling planet Jupiter. Anything is possible! Endings are taking place, but so many opportunities are opening up for you.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s full moon in Aries brings a culmination to a situation that’s been brewing at home. It’s an important time to find a balance between your career and your private life. The sun connects with lucky Jupiter, boosting your intuition.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

An important realization occurs during today’s full moon in Aries. Your mind is full: Stay grounded by limiting your screen time, venting to friends, and finding peaceful places where you can think things through. A lucky energy flows in your social life and you’re inspired to explore as the sun connects with Jupiter.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s full moon in Aries brings a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your finances. You’re not a materialistic person, Pisces, but it’s important to reflect on these issues today. An abundant energy flows in your career as the sun connects with your ruling planet Jupiter.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

This is a powerful full moon in your sign, Aries, bringing climax to situations that have been brewing in your relationships. It’s Libra season, which means you’re focused on your partners, but this full moon brings it back to you and your heart. Independence is an important theme of this full moon. The sun connects with Jupiter, inspiring you to travel and bringing insightful conversations with your partners.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re in a restless mood thanks to the full moon in Aries! This is a powerful full moon for psychic or inner work—pay attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams. This is also a powerful time to acknowledge your repressed emotions. Things have been building within you for a while; open yourself up to transformation as the sun connects with the planet of growth, Jupiter.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

A situation that’s been building in your social life comes to a head during today’s full moon in Aries! This is also a beautiful full moon to reflect on your hopes and vision for the future. You’re seeing your goals clearly now, and feeling connected with your partners as the sun, our source of vitality, connects with jovial Jupiter.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Being ruled by the moon, full moons are especially important times for you, dear Cancer. Today’s full moon in Aries brings a major culmination in your career: Something you’ve been building for a long time is released in the world. Luck flows as the sun connects with Jupiter—ask for the resources you need.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s an exciting full moon in fellow fire sign Aries—a conversation comes to an important climax, and you get a burst of fun, celebration, and connection as the sun (your ruling planet) mingles with lucky Jupiter!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Today’s full moon in Aries brings an intense emotional climax. Complicated issues concerning money come to a head, and fears about change are are stirred up. Life’s transitions are hard, and you’re really feeling it now, so be gentle with yourself and connect with your home and family for love and support as the sun connects with Jupiter.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.