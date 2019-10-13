Daily Horoscopes: October 14, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



Communication planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn at 2:56 AM, helping us get focused before the sun clashes with Pluto at 3:34 AM, confronting us with important changes. Watch out for power struggles. It’s spooky season, and creepy energy is indeed in the air! There’s no shame in comforting yourself with some pumpkin spice. Make time for quiet, deep reflection—the changes taking place are not superficial. The moon enters sensual earth sign Taurus at 12:24 PM and the moon meets wildcard Uranus at 10:29 PM, encouraging us to take a risk.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Productive conversations about money take place as chatty Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn, but watch out for ego clashes in your personal life as the sun clashes with Pluto. Privacy is on your mind. The moon enters Taurus, asking you to find ways to stay grounded during all the movement taking place.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Solid plans are laid as messenger planet Mercury connects with the planet of structure, Saturn. However, the sun clashes with your ruling planet Pluto and you have to be smart about who you share information with and who you pick fights with. Your attention turns to relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn, urging you to trust your intuition as you make plans for the future—but watch out for power struggles concerning money as the sun clashes with Pluto. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to get organized.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn, encouraging solid communication between you and your friends, but the sun clashes with Pluto, kicking up tension in your career. Be smart about how you approach your public life and reputation today. The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, bringing romance your way.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Chatty Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn, bringing you encouragement as you imagine the future—but don’t get sucked into any paranoias or obsessions as the sun clashes with Pluto. The moon enters Taurus, inspiring you to get cozy at home.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Chatty Mercury connects with Saturn, the planet of stability, bringing a supportive energy to your social life and your travels. However, watch out for power struggles as the sun clashes with Pluto. The moon enters Taurus, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and bringing news your way.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn, bringing you helpful news about your career—but watch out for power struggles in your partnerships as the sun clashes with Pluto. The moon enters Taurus, bringing your focus to finances and security.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Chatty Mercury connects with stable Saturn, encouraging a supportive energy for communication in your partnerships. However, the sun clashes with Pluto, so watch out for power struggles—everyone thinks their way is best! The moon enters your sign, encouraging you to focus on self-care: Eat something delicious, vent to a friend, and let yourself be a little stubborn.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with Saturn, the planet of time, helping you plan your schedule. However, watch out for intense personality clashes as the sun squares off with Pluto—something that didn’t seem so serious might suddenly be! The moon enters Taurus, urging you to catch up on rest.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Chatty Mercury connects with stable Saturn, inspiring a supportive energy for communication between you and your partners. However, egos clash at home as the sun squares off with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. The moon enters Taurus, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Communication planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn, creating a productive energy at work. However, your ruling planet, the Sun, clashes with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, bringing intense news and a big change in plans. The moon enters Taurus, inspiring creativity as it illuminates the fame and fortune sector of your chart.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with the planet of time, Saturn, inspiring you to make the most of what you’ve got—it’s a productive energy for communication! That said, watch out for ego clashes and tension around money as the sun clashes with Pluto. The moon enters Taurus, finding you thinking about the big picture.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.