Daily Horoscopes: October 15, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in sensual earth sign Taurus opposes Venus at 4:33 AM, and we’re eager for affection. Supportive energy flows as the moon connects with the planet of structure, Saturn, at 4:44 PM. Communication planet Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune at 6:45 PM, delivering a big boost in intuition and inspiring an empathetic atmosphere. The moon mingles with Neptune at 8:23 PM and opposes Mercury at 8:33PM, inspiring creativity and chattiness. A new perspective is explored.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

It’s an especially imaginative and creative day as communication planet Mercury connects with whimsical Neptune. Easy conversations about money and commitments flow—keep things light and flexible as you make plans.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Communication planet Mercury connects with whimsical Neptune today, creating a fantastically fun energy in your love life and bringing a big boost of creative inspiration. The moon in Taurus lights up the relationship sector of your chart, and it’s a powerful day for empathetic communication.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re deeply tapped into your emotions today as messenger planet Mercury connects with mystical Neptune. It’s a powerful time to discuss your emotions, revisit the past, and do some healing work. The moon in Taurus asks you to reflect on your day-to-day habits.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re not always the biggest softie in the room, Capricorn, but as chatty Mercury dances with whimsical Neptune today, you’re in light spirits, enjoying yourself as you connect with friends and share inspiring ideas! The moon in Taurus finds you in a flirty mood, too.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Communication planet Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune today, creating a wonderfully empathetic atmosphere. You’re especially imaginative and creative at work today, and conversations about money flow easily!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with your ruling planet Neptune today, creating a magical energy for communication and travel. It’s a wonderful time to share your message. You’re especially intuitive and convincing today, so speak your truth to anyone who’ll hear it!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

People often see you enjoying life, being your fearless and fun Aries self, but they don’t always see how deeply you reflect on yourself and how much you value your connection with your inner voice. Today is an especially potent and beautiful time to connect with your inner wisdom, do some psychic work, and hold emotions that were previously repressed dismissed, thanks to Mercury’s connection with Neptune.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re a realistic and down-to-earth person, Taurus, but you love to get caught up in whimsy from time to time, and that’s exactly what’s in store for you to today as communication planet Mercury mingles with the planet of fantasy, Neptune. An empathetic energy flows between you and your partners.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury has been busy helping you get organized, but it connects with whimsical Neptune today, bringing a brilliant boost to your creativity and your intuitive powers, benefiting your career and reputation.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Messenger planet Mercury connects with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, creating a magical energy for you, dear Cancer! This is a brilliant time for adventure—your mind is expanding. A celebratory energy flows and romance is in the air: Go dancing with friends! Flirt with your crush!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Communication planet Mercury has plenty to say, but as it connects with dreamy Neptune today, it’s all about feelings, not words. Empathetic communication flows and it’s a lovely time to discuss your feelings or connect with your home and family.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury is all about the details, but today it connects with Neptune, the planet of fog, fantasy, and film (a medium that’s easily manipulated, exaggerated, and glamorized). As these planets meet, your imagination expands and soft, gentle communication is shared between you and your partners. It’s a lovely time to flirt!

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.