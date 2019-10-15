Daily Horoscopes: October 16, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in grounded earth sign Taurus connects with power planet Pluto at 4:37 AM, encouraging us to make tangible changes. A deep well of strength can be accessed now, but if you want to harness it, you can’t be afraid of transformation! The moon enters chatty air sign Gemini at 10:30 PM, making for a light and social mood.

All times ET.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Let your feelings take up space today as the moon in Taurus connects with power planet Pluto—it’s an amazing time for inner work. Fun adventures are also on the way as the moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to explore new places and ideas.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a powerful day for communication in your relationships as the moon in your opposite sign Taurus connects with your ruling planet Pluto, the planet of transformation! The also moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to go deeper with intimacy.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s a productive and powerful day, especially on the financial front, as the moon in Taurus connects with Pluto, helping you tap into important resources. Your focus also turns to your relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Gemini.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus, and today it connects with power planet Pluto, making for a passionate energy in your love life and in your creative endeavors! The moon enters Gemini, too, encouraging you to reflect on your habits and daily routine.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a powerful day for inner work and psychic development as the moon in Taurus makes a harmonious connection with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. The moon also enters fellow air sign Gemini, encouraging a flirtatious, celebratory mood! Enjoy!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

It’s a powerful day for communication and connecting with your communities as the moon in grounded Taurus connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto. Amazing changes are taking place. The moon enters Gemini, bringing focus to your home and family life.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s a powerful day for your career as the moon in materially minded Taurus connects with savvy Pluto. The moon enters intellectual air sign Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your mind, and bringing news your way!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, encouraging you to focus on self-care, and it’s a powerful time to expand your consciousness through travel or diving into a topic you’re inspired by as the moon connects with power planet Pluto. Your focus turns to money as the moon enters Gemini.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Powerful emotions are stirred up, but it’s an amazing time for inner work as the moon in Taurus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto. The moon enters your sign, Gemini, encouraging you to focus on self-care: go for a walk, get fresh air, and get something off your chest!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a potent day for connecting with your partners as the moon in Taurus connects with power planet Pluto. Intense communications take place and deep bonding occurs. Get some rest as the moon enters Gemini.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Powerful shifts take place in your career and your daily routine as the moon in Taurus connects with transformative Pluto. The moon also enters Gemini today, inspiring you to network and connect with friends—have fun!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a powerful day for passion and creativity as the moon in fellow earth sign Taurus connects with transformative Pluto. The moon also enters Gemini today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation—what do you want to be remembered for?

